Breakout Season Predicted for Budding Lions Star

The Detroit Lions invested the No. 2 overall pick in defensive end Aidan Hutchinson last year, and he rewarded them with one of the most productive rookie seasons in NFL history.
Now, some believe Hutchinson could top that in his second year. Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports named the 22-year-old as one of the league’s defensive players most likely to see a breakout season in 2023. Benjamin predicted that Hutchinson could become a cornerstone of an improved Lions defense and a team predicted to run the NFC North.
“Detroit’s hometown standout wasn’t necessarily as imposing as other pass rushers in his class; Travon Walker and Kayvon Thibodeaux both have freaky upside,” Benjamin wrote. “But he still managed 9.5 sacks as a rookie, and now he’s on a much better defense that should have improved secondary support. A breakout feels possible as the Lions look to finally storm the NFC North.”
Aiden Hutchinson Promises Big Year
Benjamin could be taking a cue directly from Hutchinson, who predicted that he would top the rookie year where he produced 9.5 sacks, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries — which the team’s website noted was the first time a rookie has reached those numbers in NFL history.
Hutchinson said in February that he expects an even bigger impact in 2023 after a memorable rookie season.
“That was just a little appetizer,” Hutchinson told the team’s website during Super Bowl week. “That’s how I view it. A little appetizer. That was me being a rookie and not quite knowing – especially early in the year – not quite knowing the NFL and how things go and stuff like that. You give me this whole offseason of training, I’m going to take off to a new level.
“Being able to produce in all aspects of the game, which I did this year, it was frickin awesome. Man, it was so cool. Catching interceptions. I’ve got all the balls at the house right now. I love it all, dude.”
Lions Earn Praise for Defensive Upgrades
Hutchinson’s strong rookie year was tempered by the overall poor performance of Detroit’s defense, which was one of the league’s worst and a major factor in the Lions just missing out on the playoffs. But the Lions spent the offseason making upgrades, using a first-round pick on linebacker Jack Campbell and signing defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson.
As Vito Chirco of SI.com’s All Lions noted, the team’s other second-year edge rusher, Justin Houston, could also play a big role in the improving defense.
“Houston spent more than half the season on the practice squad, and didn’t log a single snap until Week 12. And once he did, he took the league by storm,” Chirco wrote. “He recorded eight sacks, seven tackles for loss, and 11 QB hits in just seven games, and the Lions went 5-2 in those seven contests.”
Chirco added that the Lions expect to have more production out of their other group of edge rushers. He noted that Julian Okwara and Josh Paschal each appeared in only 10 games last season, while Romeo Okwara only played in five games. With the full contingent expected to be available to start the season — and the improvements from Hutchinson — the Lions are a popular pick to win the NFC North.