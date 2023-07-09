Breakout Season Predicted for Budding Lions Star

The Detroit Lions invested the No. 2 overall pick in defensive end Aidan Hutchinson last year, and he rewarded them with one of the most productive rookie seasons in NFL history.

Now, some believe Hutchinson could top that in his second year. Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports named the 22-year-old as one of the league’s defensive players most likely to see a breakout season in 2023. Benjamin predicted that Hutchinson could become a cornerstone of an improved Lions defense and a team predicted to run the NFC North.

“Detroit’s hometown standout wasn’t necessarily as imposing as other pass rushers in his class; Travon Walker and Kayvon Thibodeaux both have freaky upside,” Benjamin wrote. “But he still managed 9.5 sacks as a rookie, and now he’s on a much better defense that should have improved secondary support. A breakout feels possible as the Lions look to finally storm the NFC North.”

Aiden Hutchinson Promises Big Year

Benjamin could be taking a cue directly from Hutchinson, who predicted that he would top the rookie year where he produced 9.5 sacks, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries — which the team’s website noted was the first time a rookie has reached those numbers in NFL history.

Hutchinson said in February that he expects an even bigger impact in 2023 after a memorable rookie season.

“That was just a little appetizer,” Hutchinson told the team’s website during Super Bowl week. “That’s how I view it. A little appetizer. That was me being a rookie and not quite knowing – especially early in the year – not quite knowing the NFL and how things go and stuff like that. You give me this whole offseason of training, I’m going to take off to a new level. Cam Jordan is a BIG fan of what Aidan Hutchinson did his rookie season 👀 🎥: @The33rdTeamFB | #OnePride pic.twitter.com/5SXkjCPWDy — Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) July 7, 2023