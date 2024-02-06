Brian Branch Pushes for Lions to Re-Sign Veteran Defensive Starter

Veteran safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson could leave the Detroit Lions in free agency after having played just six games with the team. But if it were up to fellow defensive back Brian Branch, the Lions would re-sign Gardner-Johnson.

“Yes bring this mf back,” Branch wrote on X (formerly Twitter) in response to a post asking if the Lions should bring back Gardner-Johnson.

Gardner-Johnson played just three regular season games for the Lions because he suffered a pectoral muscle injury in Week 2. Gardner-Johnson returned for the regular season finale and the team’s three playoff games.

In three regular season contests, he had 17 combined tackles, 3 pass defenses and an interception. Gardner-Johnson also had 12 combined tackles, 1 pass defense and 1 interception in the playoffs.

Last offseason, the Lions signed the 26-year-old to a 1-year, $6.5 million contract.