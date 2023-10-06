Go Ad-Free
Lions Receive Bad News With Injury Update Ahead of Panthers Matchup

Brian Branch

Getty The Detroit Lions ruled out cornerback Brian Branch for the Week 5 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

The Detroit Lions received some extra rest after playing the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football in Week 4. But it wasn’t enough time for rookie cornerback Brian Branch’s ankle.

The Lions ruled out Branch for the Week 5 matchup against the Carolina Panthers because of an ankle injury.

Branch rolled his ankle during the second half against the Packers. He initially couldn’t put much weight on the hurt ankle, but after receiving treatment, which included a lot tape onto his cleats, he tried to return to the game.

But apparently no amount of tape will allow Branch to play in Week 5.

Detroit could also be missing a key member of its offense. The Lions listed wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown as doubtful on their October 6 injury report.

 

Dave Holcomb is a sports reporter covering the Pittsburgh Steelers and Detroit Lions for Heavy.com. Originally from Pittsburgh, Holcomb has covered college and professional sports for outlets including Fansided, Rotowire and Yardbarker. More about Dave Holcomb

