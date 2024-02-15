Lions’ Brian Branch Opens Up on Rookie Season: ‘Not Kind of Proud of That’

Cornerback Brian Branch of the Detroit Lions had a strong rookie season. But it wasn’t good enough according to the 22-year-old.

While talking to The Detroit Free Press’ Dave Birkett, Branch referred to his rookie campaign as a “great stepping stone.” But he implied his 2024 season will be significant better.

“I had my ups and downs and I feel like I left a lot of plays out there on the table that I was supposed to make,” he told Birkett. “I’m still thinking about that and I’m not kind of proud of that, and I feel like my next year is going to have to be my biggest year.”

Branch announced his presence with an interception returned for a touchdown in his NFL debut Week 1 against the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs. The Lions 21-20 victory set the tone for the rest of the season.

In 15 games, Branch finished 2023 with 74 combined tackles, including 7 tackles for loss and 3 quarterback hits. He also had 13 pass defenses, 3 interceptions, 1 sack and 1 forced fumble.

Lions’ Brian Branch Identifies His Weaknesses

Behind a strong rookie campaign, Branch received votes for the Defensive Rookie of the Year award. In fact, he finished fifth with 6 vote points, which was tied for second most among defensive backs.

But Branch isn’t resting on his laurels. While speaking to Birkett, who described the 22-year-old as “notoriously hard on himself,” Branch named two areas where he will be aiming to improve the most this offseason.

“I want to say still covering, not really using my hands in a way,” Branch told Birkett. “Like down the field, I have a tendency of using them and you can’t touch these receivers. That, and just my blitzes. I feel like I choked on a lot of blitzes.”

Branch said that he hesitated on his blitzes too often. That sometimes meant Branch getting a pressure instead of a sack.

The Lions would certainly love to convert more of their pressures into sacks next season. Detroit led the NFL in pressure rate, yet they had 41 sacks, which was tied for 23rd in the league.

Branch recorded 5 hurries, 2 quarterback knockdowns and 8 pressures to go with his 1 sack on 31 blitzes. He also posted an 81.3 passer rating against in coverage.

High Expectations for Branch, Lions in 2024

Branch won’t be the only one entering the 2024 season with high expectations.

After ending their division title and playoff win drought, the Lions will go into next fall as one of the NFL’s favorites.

According to BETMGM, the Lions are tied for the fourth-best 2024 Super Bowl odds. On ESPN’s Early 2024 NFL Power Rankings, the Lions were ranked fourth behind only the Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers.

How Branch and the Lions deal with those new expectations will be a storyline throughout 2024.

Many analysts have argued that the top priority for Detroit this offseason is cornerback. The Lions ended last season 27th in pass defense and 29th in yards allowed per pass attempt.

A lot of the offseason moves for their secondary last year didn’t work out. C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Emmanuel Moseley barely played because of injuries, and Cameron Sutton struggled, especially against the top receivers in the playoffs.

Luckily, one move that did work was drafting Branch. He will be the cornerstone that the Lions build around in the secondary this offseason.