Lions’ Brian Branch Throws Shade at Commanders Over Draft Snub

The Detroit Lions are undoubtably thankful that defensive back Brian Branch was still available for them to select at No. 45 overall in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft.

But Branch said on December 6 that he never thought he’d still be on the draft board at that point. Branch shared during an NFL Network social media discussion that the Washington Commanders made him believe he would be picked when they selected in the middle of the first round.

“The team I for sure thought was going to get me was the Commanders at No. 16, Branch said, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “I felt like, you know, they told me that if I’m still available at 16, they were going to get me.

“But I guess you can never take their word, somebody’s word. You got to let it play out. But everything happens for a reason. So I’m glad I’m with Detroit.”

Instead of Branch, the Commanders drafted cornerback Emmanuel Forbes at No. 16 overall.

Forbes has struggled during his first season with Washington. He has 10 pass defenses and 1 interception with 27 combined tackles, including 2 for loss in 10 games.

Meanwhile, Branch has posted 7 pass defenses, 2 interceptions, including 1 he returned for a touchdown. He also has 58 combined tackles, including 7 tackles for loss.