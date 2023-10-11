Proposed Trade Sends Lions 2-Time Pro Bowl Edge Rusher for WR Jameson Williams

Second-year wide receiver Jameson Williams made his return for the Detroit Lions in Week 5 against the Carolina Panthers. But after an uneventful 2023 debut, one Detroit radio host argued the young wideout should be on the trade block.

97.1 The Ticket’s Jim Costa proposed the Lions should consider trading Williams to the team’s most recent opponent — the Panthers. In exchange, the Lions would receive two-time Pro Bowl defensive end Brian Burns.

Costa projected the Lions to include a conditional first-round draft pick in the deal as well.

“Lions trade proposal: Jamo + a pick for Brian Burns,” Costa wrote in a Twitter post. “The pick depends on if he’s extended. 1st vs 3rd.

Lions trade proposal: Jamo + a pick for Brian Burns. The pick depends on if he's extended. 1st vs 3rd *Panthers get Bryce Young his favorite college target and a pick for an expiring player *Lions get a 25 year old double digit sack machine opposite Hutchinson to chase a title — Jim Costa (@JimCosta_) October 11, 2023

As Costa noted, the Lions would be receiving a former first-round pick edge rusher in Burns to pair with Aidan Hutchinson. Burns has posted 42 sacks in his career, including 4 in five games this season.

Burns has reached the 9-sack mark in each of the past three seasons. Last year, he recorded a career-high 12.5 sacks with 17 tackles for loss and 22 quarterback hits.

The 25-year-old defensive end made the Pro Bowl in 2021 and 2022.

What Brian Burns Would Bring to the Lions Defense

The Lions were connected to quite a few veteran edge rushers, such as Washington Commanders’ Chase Young, during the offseason. But the Lions clearly felt comfortable heading into the season with Hutchinson and James Houston as their projected book-end pass rushers.

But Houston fractured his ankle in Week 2 and is on injured reserve. The Detroit Free Press’ Dave Birkett reported on September 18 that Houston will miss at least 6-8 weeks.

Trading for Burns would help fill the void the Lions have along the edge without Houston.

But Burns is hardly just an injury replacement. While Houston has tremendous potential, Burns is a proven commodity. Burns would immediately upgrade Detroit’s pass rush significantly.

The proposed deal makes sense from Carolina’s perspective because Burns is set to be a free agent in March, and the Panthers sit at 0-5. Furthermore, Carolina’s biggest struggle has been its lack of outside weapons for rookie quarterback Bryce Young.

Williams would become Young’s top target, especially when considering the previous chemistry the two possess. Young and Williams played together at Alabama in 2021.

Why the Lions Shouldn’t Be Interested in Trading Jameson Williams

Costa’s idea of making the draft pick in this potential Lions-Panthers trade conditional on Burns re-signing in Detroit is a good idea for the Lions. However, Williams and a third-round selection still seems like a high price to pay.

Just last year, the Lions traded up for the right to draft Williams. It’s hard to envision the organization giving up on Williams after just one game in 2023.

The second-year receiver caught 2 passes for 2 yards in his season debut in Week 5. He sat out the first four games due to a gambling suspension.

But last year, Williams gained 81 yards from scrimmage and scored a touchdown on just 2 touches. It’s a small sample, but it was a taste of the explosiveness Williams could provide.

Additionally, although Burns would be a great pickup for the Lions, it’s not as if Detroit is desperate to upgrade its pass rush. The Lions are ranked in the top half of the league with 14 sacks, 13 of which they have recorded in the past three games.

Meanwhile on offense, the Lions haven’t featured the deepest receiving core this year. Detroit only has three receivers with at least 5 catches this season.

The hope for Detroit is Williams becomes a fourth outside target and gives the offense a deep threat. The Lions aren’t likely to give up that possibility even for Burns.