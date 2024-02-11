Social Media Reacts Positively to Lions Losing First Coach of 2024 Offseason

The Detroit Lions lost their first assistant coach, defensive backs coach Brian Duker, off last year’s coaching staff. But Lions fans on social media didn’t seem too upset about it.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on February 10 that Duker is joining the Miami Dolphins coaching staff for 2024.

“The Dolphins are hiring Brian Duker as their secondary coach/pass game coordinator per source,” Pelissero wrote. “Duker spent the past three seasons with the Lions, most recently as Des coach.”

The general reaction on X (formerly Twitter) was that Duker will not be a big loss for Detroit.

“Hiring off the Lions secondary is crazy,” wrote Lucas Thomas.

Spliff simply posted a laughing gif that appeared to hint that he considers the Dolphins hiring Duker as funny.

Duker has eight years of NFL coaching experience. He joined the Lions in Dan Campbell’s first season in 2021.