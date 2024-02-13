Lions Projected to Replace Josh Reynolds With ‘More Talented’ Deep Threat

If the Detroit Lions use their first-round pick to address their biggest need, without a doubt, the organization will target a player to help in pass defense. But NFL mock draft experts aren’t ruling out the Lions adding another offensive weapon — one such as LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.

The Bleacher Report NFL scouting department predicted in its latest mock draft on February 12 that the Lions will target Thomas to replace Josh Reynolds.

A seven-year veteran, Reynolds is an unrestricted free agent in March.

“Reynolds did not provide a good last impression as he enters free agency,” the BR staff wrote. “Instead, he can be replaced with a more talented and younger deep threat with a nose for the end zone in LSU’s Brian Thomas Jr.”

BR scout Derrik Klassen added that “Detroit’s offense is already good. But imagine replacing Josh Reynolds’ snaps with a fast, explosive presence who still has room to grow as a player.”

Thomas exploded on the stat sheet as a junior at LSU. In 13 games, he posted 68 catches for 1,177 yards and 17 touchdowns. Thomas averaged 17.3 yards per reception.

In his first two college seasons combined, Thomas registered 59 receptions, 720 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Why Brian Thomas Jr. Could Replace Josh Reynolds

Reynolds provided serviceable production as Detroit’s No. 2 wide receiver in 2023. In 17 games, he had 40 catches for 608 yards, averaging a team-high 15.2 yards per catch. He also had 5 touchdowns.

That stat line is not abnormally high, especially for a starting receiver in the NFL’s No. 2 passing offense. But the Lions targeted rookie tight end Sam LaPorta and first-year running back Jahmyr Gibbs combined for 191 targets in 2023.

LaPorta and Gibbs were ranked second and third, respectively, after Amon-Ra St. Brown in targets. Reynolds received 64 targets, which was fourth on the team.

Reynolds is Detroit’s only player who had more than 20 targets last season who is a free agent in March. With more than $48 million in cap space, the Lions could re-sign Reynolds this offseason.

But Thomas would be cheaper, allowing the Lions more cap space to sign other free agents or offer contract extensions to their stars. Thomas could also offer more upside.

“At 6’4″ and 205 pounds, Thomas is a little skinny for his frame, but he is incredibly explosive, both as a route-runner and with the ball in his hands,” Klassen wrote. “Though he isn’t yet a complete route-runner, he displays flashes of technical ability and enough agility to suggest he can blossom into something fierce.”

St. Brown and LaPorta led the Lions with 10 receiving touchdowns each. With Thomas, the Lions would be adding another touchdown machine.

His 17 touchdowns led the FBS in 2023.

Could the Lions Really Draft a WR in the First Round?

The possibility of Detroit strengthening a strength by drafting a wide receiver in the first round seems to be gaining steam.

In a mock draft on February 4, Pro Football Network’s Tony Catalina also predicted the Lions to draft a receiver in the first round in Texas wideout Adonai Mitchell.

It’s a fun hypothetical and probably isn’t a move that’s off the table, assuming the right receiver is available.

However, the Lions must improve upon their pass defense to put themselves in a better position to earn a Super Bowl berth. Whether that upgrade has to come in the first-round pick will be debated over the next two months.

Detroit finished the 2023 season ranked 27th in pass defense and 29th in net yards allowed per pass attempt. The Lions also had just 41 sacks, which was ranked 23rd in the NFL.

Therefore, most first-round mock drafts are going to have Detroit selecting a defensive player rather than a receiver.