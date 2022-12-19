Brock Wright Remains Hungry for Improvement After Game-Winning Play

For most of Week 15, the Detroit Lions offense was shut down by a solid New York Jets defense until Brock Wright made the play of the day.

Wright shook free on a fourth and inches play, taking the ball 51 yards for a score. The play eventually won his team the game.

In spite of that, though, Wright was not satisfied when speaking to the media afterwards on Sunday, December 18. As he said, he understands it was not a pretty effort whatsoever from the team, and it was most important just to get the job done.

Play

Postgame media availability | Lions vs. Jets Hear from select Lions players following the Week 15 game against the Jets. 0:00 – 1:22 – TE Brock Wright 1:23 – 3:57- DL Aidan Hutchinson 3:58 – 5:47 – C Frank Ragnow 5:48 – 7:20 – WR Jameson Williams Subscribe to the Lions YT Channel: bit.ly/2OABzdx More Lions NFL Action: bit.ly/3epKf5l #DetroitLions #Lions #NFL… 2022-12-19T03:38:21Z

“It wasn’t pretty, but we got it done in the end. We were just telling ourselves ‘finish,’ and just happy we came out with the win,” Wright told the media afterward.

The effort marked a notable comeback story for Wright himself. The tight end dropped a pass on the final series of the game to start the final drive on first down. A few plays later, the Lions targeted him again and he came through.

Even though the big play resonates from Wright, he knows he didn’t have his best day on the field, and he wants to improve. Still, the most important thing is how the team managed to get the job done.

“I definitely didn’t have my best game. (There was) a lot of plays I want back, but at the end, it just comes down finishing and that’s what we did,” Wright said honestly.

An undrafted free agent tight end might be riding high after quite literally winning the game for his team, but Wright’s mindset speaks to where the Lions are at. Nobody, from star players to the grinders, is ever satisfied or feels as if they have arrived.

Credit Wright for acknowledging this even after making perhaps the play of the season thus far for the Lions.

Watch Wright’s Clutch Touchdown Catch for Lions

While Wright may not have been impressed with his entire game, he still made the biggest play in crunch-time when he had to.

Wright was the recipient of the gutsy fourth-and-one call for a 51 yard score. Here’a a look at Wright making the play of a lifetime for the Lions:

Made the Wright play on 4th down!#DETvsNYJ | 📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/RkLdogmS3S — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 18, 2022

Detroit would go on to hang on when the Jets missed a long 58 yard field goal with a chance to tie the game and send it to overtime with one second remaining on the clock.

All told, the Lions would never have been in the position they were to win without Wright. It was a huge play for the young player, and it will ensure he is in the annals of Detroit history if the Lions find a way to keep winning.

It was an incredible exchange for fans, who enjoyed every second of the big moment as it was playing out. It may have been even more incredible for Wright given what it represented in the game.

Wright Praises Lions’ Team Heart

Though as he admitted, the team all had plays they would like back as part of a frustrating afternoon on offense, all that matters in the end is the fact that they got a win.

Given where things have trended and how the Lions have won six games in their last seven tries, it’s safe to say that things have worked out well for the team in the short term. As Wright said, victories like the one on Sunday prove a lot about his team.

“It’s a gritty team with a lot of heart. I think we’ve shown that and we’re gonna keep doing (it). (Most important is) just keep our heads down (and) focus on the next one,” he said.

Finding a way to clean things up will be key for the Lions, but in the meantime, they secured another big victory. They are a gritty, close-knit team that has come together in the right moment.