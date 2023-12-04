Lions’ Bruce Irvin Takes Dig at Saints QB Derek Carr

In his Detroit Lions debut, 36-year-old veteran Bruce Irvin delivered the much-needed pass rush the team was seeking heading into Week 13. Irvin recorded a sack, tackle for loss and quarterback hit in the 33-28 Lions victory against the New Orleans Saints.

When speaking to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, Irvin expressed that he wasn’t shocked that his impact had the desired effect against Saints quarterback Derek Carr.

“He said he knows from playing with Derek Carr when the Raiders were in Oakland for three years, if you get around him, he gets rattled,” Florio reported on NBC after speaking to Irvin.

The veteran defensive lineman did more than rattle Carr. He knocked Carr out of the game during the fourth quarter on a play that resulted in a 15-yard personal foul penalty.

“We saw the big hit on Carr. That was also from Irvin,” Florio said. “He is expecting a fine. He knows he can’t put his bodyweight on the quarterback. And for Carr, he’s got a concussion, back injury, shoulder injury.”

Bruce Irvin Makes Impact on Lions Pass Rush

With Irvin in the Lions lineup for the first time, Detroit had just its second game with multiple sacks since the beginning of November.

The Lions defensive line also had other negative plays and routinely had pressure on Carr even when he released the ball before a sack. Against the Saints, the Lions defense had 7 tackles for loss and 7 quarterback hits.

That pressure helped cause Carr to commit 2 giveaways — an interception and fumble.

After the victory, third-year defensive lineman Alim McNeill spoke about what Irvin contributed to the Detroit defense.

“That’s what he added, 10 years of experience,” McNeill said, via The Detroit Free Press’ Dave Birkett. “That’s exactly what he added. He looked like a master out there.

“Bruce looks like Bruce Irvin still. You wouldn’t think he was that old, honestly. You would think Bruce had just came into the league the way he moves.”

Irvin turned 36 on November 1.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell liked what Irvin added as well, calling it “encouraging.”

“Felt like he was able to pressure the quarterback,” Campbell told reporters in his postgame press conference. “He was able to get an edge a couple times and certainly there’s something there.”

Irvin Still Aiming to Prove Himself

In 12 NFL seasons, Irvin has posted at least an 8-sack campaign three times. He also had 7 sacks in 2016.

But Irvin argued after Week 13 that he still doesn’t believe he’s received the respect he deserves.

“To me, I just have to keep proving, keep proving. Every opportunity I get I’m going to keep proving, keep proving,” Irvin said via Birkett. “Proving them wrong but proving myself right. So it’s just something in me, just keep that edge to make me work hard and continue to push forward and continue to play like I’m 25.”

Irvin may have known Carr could be rattled. But with that motivation from Irvin, Carr likely won’t be the last quarterback he rattles this season.

Minus the illegal hits, that’s exactly what the Lions defense needs for the rest of the 2023 season.