Former Lions DE Bruce Irvin Lands With NFL Playoff Team: Report

Two days after the Detroit Lions waived defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs, the veteran signed with the Kansas City Chiefs. It didn’t happen quite as fast, but recently released Lions defensive end Bruce Irvin has also found a new home.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on January 9 that Irvin has signed a contract to join the Miami Dolphins.

Irvin was one of three edge rushers the Dolphins signed.

“The Dolphins are signing two more veteran pass rushers: Bruce Irvin to the active roster and Malik Reed to the practice squad, per sources,” wrote Pelissero on X (formerly Twitter).

“So after a crazy run of injuries, Miami adds Justin Houston, Irvin and Reed days before a wild-card playoff game at Kansas City.”

Irvin is joining the Dolphins active roster after spending roughly two months on Detroit’s practice squad. Irvin played in two games with the Lions, posting 1 tackle for loss, 2 quarterback hits and 1 sack.

The Lions waived the 36-year-old on January 3. Ironically, Irvin and Buggs will face each other with their new teams on Wild Card weekend.