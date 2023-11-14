Super Bowl Champion Edge Rusher Announces Signing With Lions

Pass rushing help is on the way for the Detroit Lions. Veteran defensive end Bruce Irvin announced on Instagram that he is signing a contract to join the Lions.

“We back! 51 all the way live!” Irvin wrote in a caption on a picture of his new Detroit locker in his Instagram story.

Bruce Irvin announced on his IG that he’s signed with the #Lions. Former 1st-round pick of the #Seahawks and Super Bowl champ will add some pass rushing juice to Detroit. pic.twitter.com/RXe26UjIN8 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 14, 2023

Irvin also included a screenshot of a tweet from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, who broke the news of Irvin signing with Detroit on X (formerly Twitter), in his Instagram story.

“Veteran pass rusher Bruce Irvin is signing with the Lions, per his agent Daniela Salazar.

“Irvin will start out on the practice squad. He has 55.5 career sacks.”

Veteran pass rusher Bruce Irvin is signing with the #Lions, per his agent Daniela Salazar. Irvin will start out on the practice squad. He has 55.5 career sacks. pic.twitter.com/wJRSQcmLaW — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 14, 2023

Although Irvin won’t begin his tenure with the Lions on the active roster, he is expected to provide a boost to the team’s pass rush.

In addition to 55.5 sacks, the 36-year-old has posted 69 tackles for loss and 129 quarterback hits in his 11-year career. Last season for the Seattle Seahawks, Irvin recorded 3.5 sacks, 5 tackles for loss and 9 quarterback hits in 11 games.

During his first stint with the Seahawks, Irvin helped the team win the Super Bowl in the 2013 season. Irvin has also spent time with the then Oakland Raiders, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers and Chicago Bears.

How Veteran DE Bruce Irvin Fits With the Lions

At times, the Lions pass rush has looked great. Detroit registered at least 5 sacks against the Falcons, Raiders and Green Bay Packers.

But in their other six contests, the Lions have a combined 3 sacks.

Detroit didn’t have a sack against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10. The Lions defense played with a lead for most of the second half, and yet, the unit generated little pressure and ended the game giving up five consecutive touchdowns.

Second-year edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson leads the Lions with 4.5 sacks and 13 quarterback hits. Defensive lineman Alim McNeill is second on the team with 4 sacks.

But no other Detroit pass rusher has more than 3 sacks or at least 9 quarterback hits.

Hutchinson has arguably been the only consistent pass rusher for the Lions this season. At 36 years old, Irvin isn’t going to compliment Hutchinson as a bookend edge rusher. But he’s another veteran who can contribute on a rotational basis.

Although the Lions are tied for 21st in the NFL with 21 sacks, 11 different Detroit players have recorded a sack. It appears the Lions will be counting on that committee supporting Hutchinson, which Irvin will now be part of going forward.

Lions Place Offensive Lineman Halapoulivaati Vaitai on Injured Reserve

Even though Pelissero reported Irvin will be on Detroit’s practice squad, it’s still seemingly a possibility that the Lions will add Irvin to the active roster right away.

The Lions have an open roster spot after placing offensive lineman Halapoulivaati Vaitai on injured reserve on November 14.

Vaitai began the season as the team’s starting right guard. He exited during Week 2, though, because of a knee injury.

He returned to the starting lineup in Week 7. Then, his back injury from the 2022 season resurfaced, causing him to again leave the lineup.

Vaitai last dressed in Week 8 but only played on special teams. Graham Glasgow has replaced Vaitai at right guard.

The Lions made two other corresponding acquisitions on November 14. The team signed offensive lineman Michael Schofield and cornerback Kindle Vildor to the practice squad. To make room for them, the Lions released running back Devine Ozigbo and cornerback Anthony Averett from the practice squad.

Detroit has 52 players on its active roster.