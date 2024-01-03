Hi, Subscriber

Bruce Irvin Delivers Message to Lions With Cryptic Social Media Post

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Bruce Irvin

Getty Veteran edge rusher Bruce Irvin appeared to reveal his future with the Detroit Lions with a social media post on January 3.

Veteran pass rusher Bruce Irvin has been a welcomed addition to the Detroit Lions practice squad. But it appears his stint in Detroit may be coming to an end.

Irvin suggested that possibility with a cryptic message to the Lions on X (formerly Twitter).

“As a 12-year, thank you for the opportunity to be apart of your team – however I’m looking forward to what’s next,” Irvin wrote in a post on X.

Since signing with the Lions on November 16, Irvin has appeared in two games as a practice squad elevation.

Against the New Orleans Saints in Week 13, Irvin had 1 tackle for loss and a sack while playing 11 defensive snaps. Then versus the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, he had 1 quarterback hit in 18 snaps.

The Lions also made Irvin a practice squad elevation for Week 15 on December 16. But he didn’t play a snap in the game.

NFL teams cannot elevate a player for game day from the practice squad more than three times during the regular season.

Dave Holcomb is a sports reporter covering the Pittsburgh Steelers and Detroit Lions for Heavy.com. Originally from Pittsburgh, Holcomb has covered college and professional sports for outlets including Fansided, Rotowire and Yardbarker. More about Dave Holcomb

Read More
,