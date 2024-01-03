Bruce Irvin Delivers Message to Lions With Cryptic Social Media Post

Veteran pass rusher Bruce Irvin has been a welcomed addition to the Detroit Lions practice squad. But it appears his stint in Detroit may be coming to an end.

Irvin suggested that possibility with a cryptic message to the Lions on X (formerly Twitter).

“As a 12-year, thank you for the opportunity to be apart of your team – however I’m looking forward to what’s next,” Irvin wrote in a post on X.

@Lions – as a 12 year vet, thank you for the opportunity to be apart of your team- however I’m looking forward to what’s next — Bruce Irvin (@BIrvin_WVU11) January 3, 2024

Since signing with the Lions on November 16, Irvin has appeared in two games as a practice squad elevation.

Against the New Orleans Saints in Week 13, Irvin had 1 tackle for loss and a sack while playing 11 defensive snaps. Then versus the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, he had 1 quarterback hit in 18 snaps.

The Lions also made Irvin a practice squad elevation for Week 15 on December 16. But he didn’t play a snap in the game.

NFL teams cannot elevate a player for game day from the practice squad more than three times during the regular season.