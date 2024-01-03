Bruce Irvin Delivers Message to Lions With Cryptic Social Media Post

Veteran pass rusher Bruce Irvin has been a welcomed addition to the Detroit Lions practice squad. But it appears his stint in Detroit may be coming to an end.
Irvin suggested that possibility with a cryptic message to the Lions on X (formerly Twitter).
“As a 12-year, thank you for the opportunity to be apart of your team – however I’m looking forward to what’s next,” Irvin wrote in a post on X.
Since signing with the Lions on November 16, Irvin has appeared in two games as a practice squad elevation.
Against the New Orleans Saints in Week 13, Irvin had 1 tackle for loss and a sack while playing 11 defensive snaps. Then versus the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, he had 1 quarterback hit in 18 snaps.
The Lions also made Irvin a practice squad elevation for Week 15 on December 16. But he didn’t play a snap in the game.
NFL teams cannot elevate a player for game day from the practice squad more than three times during the regular season.