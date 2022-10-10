The Detroit Lions are licking their wounds off a tough Week 5 loss, but at the very least, the team will get some time off to help in that challenge.

That doesn’t change the expectations whatsoever for the team, however. Though there is no game, the work is going to continue for the team, and that’s just what defensive lineman Alim McNeill wants to see.

Speaking after the game on Sunday, September 9, McNeill was asked about what the bye week can do for the Lions. As he said, it offers the team a great shot to stay on the grind and improve, and that’s the expectation.

Play

Video Video related to ‘we keep working:’ lions defender sets strong expectation for bye week 2022-10-10T16:57:13-04:00

“We keep working. It is a bye week, obviously we are off from the game but we’re still working. Some guys might take some time to get their body right or get stretching, getting (in) the playbook. There’s a lot of things that we need to get done, but this is a week of work. It’s not an off (week),” McNeill said. “We can work for sure so we can get to where we need to be.”

That is a good idea for the Lions, who have struggled in a major way with consistency this year. As McNeill knows, now is not the time to rest, it’s simply the time to focus energy and continue to improve.

Seeing if the Lions can do that will be very critical to their 2022 future, indeed.

Michael Brockers: Lions Bye Week at Good Time

As many players have alluded to, the bye week might come at the perfect time for the Lions this year. Not only can the team get players healthy, they can do some critical introspection designed to help everyone improve.

Veteran defensive lineman Michael Brockers spoke to the media and was asked about the benefits of the bye. As he said, it offers the team a great chance to reset and find a way around some of their struggles.

Play

Video Video related to ‘we keep working:’ lions defender sets strong expectation for bye week 2022-10-10T16:57:13-04:00

“You get some guys healthy and then at the same time you can evaluate this team. You can evaluate your play individually. Coaches get to evaluate the team, so it happened at a good time,” Brockers said.

Brockers’ point is also a good one. The coaching staff will be able to get to sit down and get a good look at breaking down the team and trying to find some answers for what has plagued the Lions so far.

Dan Campbell: Lions Will Work for Fixes

In terms of the staff, the idea that the bye can be a useful tool for a turnaround is a common theme. Dan Campbell admitted as much when speaking to the media on Monday, October 10.

As Campbell said, the loss left a sour taste in everyone’s mouth, but the time for a change is now, and all the players are going to continue to work for a turnaround, especially this week.

Time to regroup. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 10, 2022

“Everybody’s in the same boat here. Everybody’s upset, everybody’s frustrated, nobody likes losing here. I think everybody knows we’re better than 1-4. We haven’t shown that collectively, in pieces we have. I also know what kind of guys we have in this locker room. Brad (Holmes) and I built it that way. These guys aren’t going to lay down, they’re not going to give up,” he said. “It’s a good group of guys. We’ve got to regroup, we’ve got the bye to do that. Make adjustments, figure out what we can do better, use our personnel.”

The players have to keep working and the coaching staff does as well. While the Lions will get a breather from games, the bye will be vital toward helping the team try for a turnaround on the field.

Everyone expects that the team will continue to grind hard in order to find the inches that have eluded them so far this year.

READ NEXT: Dan Campbell’s Coaching Roasted After Loss