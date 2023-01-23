Draft Analyst Reveals ‘Intriguing’ SEC Lineman Scheme Fit for Lions

The Detroit Lions are pondering how they can remake their roster this offseason with designs of taking the next steps forward, and the biggest opportunity for that is within the 2023 NFL draft.

Detroit will have a pair of picks early at six and 18, and within those slots, could choose to do anything. They could look at a defensive line upgrade, which many have speculated. The biggest prizes in the class are Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. and Georgia’s Jalen Carter, both of whom could be off the board at that point, however.

Still, there are some options the Lions will have to ponder, and ESPN analyst Jordan Reid broke them down in a piece detailing what the Lions could choose to do this offseason when it comes to the draft.

Naturally, Reid had the team as maintaining some fits in Clemson’s Bryan Bresee and Myles Murphy and Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson, all of whom could be top 10 picks. If the Lions go elsewhere early, though, they could still find some great value later on for their defensive front.

As Reid pointed out, he not only has his eyes on the top options for Detroit, but other intriguing prospects such as Alabama’s Byron Young and Georgia Tech’s Keion White.

“With glaring needs at defensive line, cornerback and linebacker, the Lions will likely bolster the defense early on Day 1. Clemson’s Bryan Bresee, Clemson’s Myles Murphy and Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson are all scheme fits, but if Detroit opts to wait until the later rounds to address the defensive front, Alabama’s Byron Young and Georgia Tech’s Keion White are two intriguing prospects to watch. And yes, quarterback could be in play depending on the offseason plans,” Reid wrote in the piece.

Quarterback aside, the Lions could figure to help the defense the most as Reid says. Why? They finished 32nd in total defense in the league this year, good for dead last position. Upgrades are needed at linebacker, defensive line and cornerback, and the meat of the class could be along the defensive front.

Adding depth in the trenches could be on the menu for the Lions, and if the team elects to avoid the bigger names early, it will be important for fans to remember why that is the case.

Young’s College Stats & Highlights

While Young does not come with the high name pedigree as some of the others on the list, he does offer some major production from the SEC.

Young has managed to put up some fantastic numbers in a sold four-year career with the Crimson Tide. He has totaled 130 tackles, 20 of which have been for-loss. He has also piled up 7.5 sacks, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble in his career. The tape shows a very agile player up front:

Play

“Breakout Defensive Lineman”Byron Young Alabama Highlights Height 6-3 Weight 290 2023 NFL Draft Prospect 2022-09-15T02:50:13Z

Another advantage to Young? He could be a second or third round pick for the Lions, and could help plug a hole for a cost-effective price up front. Draft experts such as Ian Cummings of Pro Football Network have lauded Young’s ability to stop the run in the middle of the line while also showing some burst as a pass rusher.

Young could offer the Lions another quality young body up front for the defense that can be part of the future.

Lions’ Top 2023 Draft Needs

No matter what they choose to target, the team has plenty of needs in the 2023 draft. Most will figure to be on the defensive side of the football given how poorly the team has played this year in that spot.

On the back end, the Lions could use big help at cornerback and safety since they have struggled with depth there. The team also needs more linebackers and perhaps defensive lineman to change the narrative in the trenches, seeing as the team has been getting pushed around at times in those spots.

Offensively, the Lions feel unlikely to make any drastic change at quarterback given the solid season that Jared Goff has enjoyed. Perhaps the team adds a young option to develop behind Goff, but beyond that, it might not be a pressing issue early in the draft as much as it seemed earlier last fall.

The Lions are seemingly loaded at the skill positions, but could decide on a new wideout or running back to help depth, and perhaps a tight end as well. Depth along the offensive line could be important for the team as well given injuries happen in the trenches.

If the Lions elect to go for another need early on, they could still address the defense later on. A prospect like Young could be a good way for the team to get this done.