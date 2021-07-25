Calvin Johnson Leaks Lions Bombshell for Hall Speech: ‘Nothing to Say’

Calvin Johnson is set to join the Pro Football Hall of Fame next month, but it’s becoming more apparent that the wide receiver isn’t going to have much to say about his former team the Detroit Lions.

Leading into the process, the hope for fans was likely that Johnson would have made up with the team by now. That hasn’t happened, so Johnson isn’t likely to call his former franchise out by name when the induction takes place and his speech is made.

Johnson spoke prior to his induction ceremony with the media and dropped that perhaps not unexpected bombshell in a piece by Clark Judge of the Talk of Fame network. As he said, he isn’t going to go out of his way to acknowledge the Lions at all during the weekend.

Johnson explained in Judge’s piece:

“I’m definitely going to bring up a lot of people that I’m thankful for,” he said. “There are so many people during my career that had an impact and those specific people I’m going to try (thank) … at least I have them on the ticker. But I’m not going to mention everybody. As far as the Lions, hey, I got nothing to say.” (Barry) Sanders didn’t, either, when inducted into the Hall in August, 2004. He thanked the Lions’ fans. He thanked the city of Detroit. He thanked his teammates and coach Wayne Fontes. But nothing about the Lions’ organization itself, though eventually he and the club settled their differences. Johnson isn’t there yet, and it sounds as if he may follow the same Canton script as Sanders. While that may be awkward – especially with members of the franchise, like team president Rod Wood in attendance – he’s unconcerned. “I’m sure I’m going to run into him,” he said of Wood. “But you know me: I keep it short. I keep it moving. I go about my business. “Put it like this: I’m not going to be seeing my family a whole lot during this whole weekend, so I’m going to be looking forward to seeing them whenever I get a chance to. So If I pass Rod Wood, I’m going to keep moving.”

Johnson will be in Canton, Ohio the week of August 8 to become enshrined. As is customary, the players getting inducted give a speech. Often times, the franchise they played for is a big topic of conversation. In the Lions’ case, that doesn’t always happen given the rocky relationship they’ve maintained with their star players.

It’s unfortunate that the parties could not resolve their differences before the weekend, but it’s apparently reality. While everyone will know which team Johnson is going into the hall as a member of, it’s clear he’s not going to be bringing it up.

Johnson Recently Admitted He Wants Resolution With Lions

It seems as if the ball is in the Lions court on this matter, and has been for a while. Johnson joined Woodward Sports along with former teammate Rob Sims a month or so back, and amongst a few of the more interesting revelations that he explained, Detroit wouldn’t trade or release him at the time of his retirement, which was a part of the frustration he had with the team over his exit.

Calvin Johnson: "I'm not back in the family with the Lions or anything like that. It'd be nice to, if they try to resolve things. … I'm always here to support the players. That's what it's about: supporting the players." https://t.co/NHgUTJXMTB — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) June 18, 2021

He said:

“At the end there, when it was time to retire on the way out, we asked would they release me or let me go to another team, they wouldn’t. I’m not back in the family with the Lions or anything like that. It would be nice to if they try to resolve things. But that’s neither here nor there, you know, I’m here to support the players. That’s what it’s all about.”

Obviously, it’s more than interesting that the team would not let Johnson seek a trade or release him, which mirrors what happened to Barry Sanders as he was leaving the Lions. Things have changed with the organization with new owner Sheila Ford Hamp in charge as they showed when they traded Matthew Stafford, a move that Stafford has praised the new brass for multiple times.

Perhaps the team can make things right with Johnson after he cracks the Hall of Fame. At this point, it’s pretty clear nothing will happen before.

Lions Brass Felt Johnson Relationship Was Progressing

Back in February when it was revealed Johnson had cracked Canton, Ohio, the wideout admitted that he was at least on speaking terms with the Lions and sides were working on a resolution. After that, Rod Wood confirmed things were moving in that positive direction.

Speaking with the media back then, Wood explained that the Lions and Johnson are still getting things patched up and the team is working on some celebrations with Johnson in the months ahead.

Wood on the organization’s current relationship with Calvin Johnson: We’re working actively with Calvin and his team on celebrations. Said “the relationship is headed in the right direction” — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) March 31, 2021

Johnson will join the Hall of Fame soon, and it’s clear the Lions are going to be involved with him by then so that they can properly celebrate the achievement. It’s nice to know the team is still committed to getting things right with Johnson long-term. The hope is that they are serious about making things right.

It’s not going to be happening quickly enough for the Lions to have a warm reception from Johnson in Canton.

