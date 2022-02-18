Valuable Free Agent Revealed as Lions’ Most Improved Player

Though the Detroit Lions suffered to the tune of a 3-13-1 record which was one of the worst in the NFL, that doesn’t mean that several players didn’t meet their goals along the way.

One of those players ended up being defensive lineman Charles Harris. Signed on a short-term one-year deal in free agency, Harris ended up stepping up in a big way to lead the Lions in sacks this past season with 7.5. It was a career-high total, and with the Lions, Harris was finally able to show the kind of skill that once made him a first-round draft pick in 2017.

Pro Football Focus and writer Anthony Treash recently named every single most-improved player in the league last season. For the Lions, Harris was the choice thanks to the surprising surge he showed on the field during the 2021 season that hadn’t been displayed in previous stops where he was far more inconsistent.

As Treash wrote, Harris had scuffled before in other league stops in Miami and Atlanta, but managed to show off this past year with a high 78.7 pass rush grade from the site, which was a major improvement upon previous career highs that had been charted. Treash explained that the fact Harris managed the season he did “is a testament to the coaching staff in Detroit.” That’s some high praise for not only Harris, but the Lions as well. Defensive line coach Todd Wash deserves a ton of credit for what Harris was able to do in a short amount of time.

It’s quite a feather in the cap for Harris to have this moniker from last year, and a well-deserved honor for him to be called out by the site in such a positive way.

Why Lions Should Re-Sign Harris Immediately

Detroit has several players on the roster who they could be vetting for a return after prove-it deals last offseason. Names like wideout Kalif Raymond and Josh Reynolds as well as linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin also make sense for returns. The first move, however, should probably be to lock up Harris after he showed his career revival in Detroit. That’s thanks not only to his stats, but the position he occupies up front on the defensive side of the ball.

The Lions have needed a consistent pass rush for the last few seasons, and this past year, Harris was very solid for Detroit in an unexpected way. He emerged for the Lions as a consistent pass rush threat off the edge and a constant menace for opposing quarterbacks. Heading into the 2022 season, the Lions are going to need to have as much depth as possible in the trenches no matter who they draft or sign, and Harris has earned himself a shot to stay by showing a consistent motor and continuing to get after the pocket. He has also taken well to Detroit’s scheme and shown that he can be a consistent force for a team as well as defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

Harris’s Career Stats & Highlights

it’s clear that Harris had talent to fall back on that always seemed like it could help him cement a bigger role in Detroit leading into the 2021 season. He was a former first-round pick out of Missouri back in 2017, and while he might not have lived up to the grade with the Dolphins, it’s clear he does offer some upside in the trenches. Harris has 6.5 career sacks, but 3 of those came when he was playing with the Falcons during the 2020 season. Harris also had put up 79 tackles, 4 passes defended and 1 fumble recovery in his career before joining the Lions.

Harris has yet to show signs of being a consistently elite pass rusher in the NFL throughout his early career, but managed to offer the Lions some help off the edge given the major need Detroit has at the spot. The Lions re-made their defense this past offseason, and in previous years the team did not show an ability to get after the quarterback. Harris helped that disappear himself with 7.5 sacks for the team during the 2021 season.

Here’s a look at his best work in Detroit so far from last year:





It’s obvious how Harris has already helped the Lions, and obvious to others how improved he really was on the field. For that reason, he earns some well-deserved love from PFF as the team’s top improved player from last season.

