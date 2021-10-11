Charles Harris Makes Lions History With Impressive Sack Streak

The Detroit Lions have had injuries dot their roster in 2021, but the fact that big-name players have been out has only helped to provide an opportunity for others to step up.

One such player has been defensive end Charles Harris. Signed in the offseason, Harris came to Detroit low on name recognition, but he’s been a quality addition to a Detroit defense that has been improved overall at rushing the passer this season. Harris himself has started to show up and has made some waves early on.

After Harris recorded his 4th sack in a row during Detroit’s 19-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5, it was revealed by Lions PR on Twitter he had made some impressive franchise history. Harris tied for the longest sack streak in Lions history, and has the longest sack streak of a free agent in team history as well. Harris is also tied for the longest sack streak in the league right now.

All of these facts are impressive for the Lions, who have needed a consistent effort in the trenches from someone. The fact Harris seems to fit within the team’s defense could prove huge for the future. The Lions could like what they see and bring him back this coming offseason to remain a part of the team. In 2021, Harris was signed to a one-year, $1.7 million dollar deal. Not even halfway through this season, it’s clear he’s earned that in a big way.

Already, Harris has looked impressive, and it will be interesting to see if he can keep this streak rolling in the weeks ahead.

Harris Maintains Significant Pass Rush Statistic

With Romeo Okwara gone for the year, someone was going to have to carry the weight, and it’s been harris in a big way. While it seemed there was no easy answers as it related to replacing Okwara, it always seemed that Harris Charles Harris.

Coming into Week 5, Harris didn’t have a robust stat line with just 9 total tackles and 3 sacks, but he has collected a sack in each of his last three games, including a massive play in Chicago which forced a fumble and cost the Bears a drive in the fourth quarter. This shows he is starting to come on at just the right time for the Lions.

This year, Harris has gotten off to a solid start within Detroit’s scheme. As former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum recently pointed out, between Harris and Okwara, the Lions have two of the NFL’s more prolific pass rushers in terms of win-rate this season.

Lions are the only team currently to have two players in the Top 15 in pass rush win rate (min 35 pass rush snaps) Charles Harris (4th)

Romeo Okwara (12th) — Mike Tannenbaum (@RealTannenbaum) September 30, 2021

This past offseason, Harris was signed as a very unheralded free agent, and has started to earn his role for the Lions. The fact that the team will be down a major pass rushing weapon will only help to give Harris a chance to showcase more of his obvious talents and continue to come into his own on the field.

Often times, all players need is a chance to shine. This is a big opportunity for Harris, and don’t be surprised if he continues to play a big role for the team in picking up some of the pass rushing slack that Okwara’s absence will naturally leave behind.

Harris’s Career Stats and Highlights

it’s clear that Harris had talent to fall back on that always seemed like it could help him cement a bigger role in Detroit. He was a former first-round pick out of Missouri back in 2017, and while he might not have lived up to the grade with the Dolphins, it’s clear he does offer some upside in the trenches. Harris has 6.5 career sacks, but 3 of those came when he was playing with the Falcons during the 2020 season. Harris also has 79 tackles, 4 passes defended and 1 fumble recovery in his career before joining the Lions.

Harris has yet to show signs of being a consistently elite pass rusher in the NFL, but he could offer the Lions some help off the edge given the major need Detroit has at the spot. The Lions re-made their defense this past offseason, and in previous years the team did not show an ability to get after the quarterback. That has disappeared thus far in 2021, given the team already has 9 sacks to their credit through the first four games. Having Harris come on at this point would be considered a win given he is leading the team currently with his 4 sacks.

Harris is making some impressive history with his output thus far. It will be fun to watch and see how far he can take things for Detroit’s defense in 2021.

