Charles Woodson Casts Vote for Greatest Running Back Ever

The Detroit Lions have not had team success through the years, but what they have had is plenty of elite players who have captivated the attention of the league at different positions on the field.

In Barry Sanders and Calvin Johnson, the Lions have two Hall of Famers who have managed to not only be the best at their craft, but arguably state their case for the top players at their position of all-time in the NFL. That’s just what another Hall of Fame player sees in Sanders specifically.

It seems since the beginning of time, the biggest question has been which player represents the best running back of all-time. Defensive back Charles Woodson has an idea, and he is rolling with Sanders as his pick for that title, something he recently revealed on Twitter.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame account asked who folks believe to be the best running back ever. In a move Lions fans will love, Woodson cast his vote for Sanders.

Considering his age and career experience, it’s not a shock to see Woodson going this route for his top running back ever. When he was playing, there wasn’t a runner that was nearly as good as Sanders statistically and otherwise.

Why Woodson Likely Cast Vote for Sanders as GOAT

If there was a player who would understand the greatness of Sanders best, it would be Woodson. While their paths in the NFL never crossed in terms of playing, the cornerback was coming into age just as Sanders was in his prime. Woodson was in Detroit in the middle 1990s, just at the time Sanders was dominating for the Lions, rushing for 2,000 yards in 1997. Woodson played for Michigan in college, which gave him a front-row seat to Sanders’ dominance for the team in Detroit. For folks like Woodson and of his age, there is no question that Sanders was an elite player that may have the status of greatest ever.

Woodson himself made a case as one of the better cornerbacks of his era, given the fact that he had 65 interceptions in his career and 11 touchdowns, which are gaudy statistics. As a result, he managed to be elected into the Hall of Fame. For this reason, he’d know a top-end talent when he sees one on the field.

Sanders’ Career Stats & Highlights

Seeing Sanders run the ball for the Lions through the years was akin to believing given the moves he was able to make. Sanders routinely had the quickness and deft ability to break plenty of ankles on the football field and remains one of the greatest highlight players in the game fans love watching even years after his retirement. Athleticism is something that came naturally to Sanders, something that was constantly proved with every big play he turned in.





With the Lions, Sanders rushed for 15,269 yards and 99 touchdowns. He was routinely thought of as the best running back in the league, and would have shattered plenty of NFL rushing records had he decided to keep playing. Sanders, however, walked away from the game in 1999 on the eve of training camp, which stunned the Lions and all of their fans.

Even in spite of the exit, Sanders has re-connected with the Lions now and remains a force for good with the team and the community. It’s obvious that Sanders is still beloved in a big way, even by former players from his era in time that watched him growing up.

