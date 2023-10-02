Proposal Trade Ships Lions Rival’s Disgruntled WR

Trades within the same division don’t often happen in the NFL. But AtoZ Sports’ Mike Payton argued one could occur before the NFL trade deadline between the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported on October 1 that the Bears are shopping wide receiver Chase Claypool. The team made the 25-year-old wideout inactive for its Week 4 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

According to a ESPN’s Courtney Cronin, the Bears also asked Claypool to stay home for the game.

Payton contended that the Lions could take advantage of the situation and land Claypool for a very affordable price.

“Here the Lions are presented with an opportunity to try again (to acquire an X receiver) and for really cheap,” Payton wrote. “When I say really cheap, I mean really cheap. Cheaper than what they laughably think they can get right now.”

Schultz reported the Bears are looking for a fifth or sixth-round pick in return for Claypool. That’s a low asking price considering Chicago gave up a second-round choice, which became the No. 32 overall pick, for the receiver just 11 months ago.

But in Payton’s proposal, he suggested the Lions give up a 2025 seventh-round conditional pick for Claypool.

“The condition is that Claypool has to play 40% the Lions snaps through the end of the season,” Payton wrote. “That’s essentially nothing if it works out and 100% nothing if it doesn’t.”