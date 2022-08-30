Gritty Lions Rookie Defender Offers Strong Reaction to Cracking Roster

The Detroit Lions had some tough decisions to make during their initial roster reveal, and one of the toughest calls likely involved what to do with a rookie cornerback.

Chase Lucas was a seventh-round pick, and as a result, the odds might have been seen as slim that he would stick around. Instead, all Lucas did was make play after play during camp and the preseason in order to get on everybody’s radar.

On Tuesday, August 30, all of that hard work paid off. Lucas cracked the Detroit roster, and joins the team’s defensive backfield. That, as expected, was welcome news for the player.

Just ahead of the cutdown deadline, Lucas hopped on Twitter and seemingly confirmed he had made it. As he said, the only thing he needed in order to succeed was a chance to do so.

All I Ever Need Is An Opportunity — Chase Lucas (@Chase_Lucas2) August 30, 2022

“All I Ever Need Is An Opportunity,” Lucas tweeted.

Lucas, full of confidence, is the kind of gritty player that could become a quick contributor and fast fan favorite for the Lions with this mindset. He believed he was going to make the team and simply got it done in the end.

As stories go, this is a pretty good one for the Lions heading into the 2022 season. Fans will have a new underdog story to flock to on their roster.

Lucas Earns Role Within Deep Group

It’s no small feat that Lucas was able to make the Lions, especially considering the depth that is in the Detroit secondary at this point in time.

As expected, the starters will be Amani Oruwariye and Jeff Okudah. Will Harris will also play a role. Bobby Price is a good depth piece, and veteran Mike Hughes should be able to be a consistent presence for the back end as well. Once Jerry Jacobs returns, he will have a role as well as a second-year stud.

Lucas managed to beat out AJ Parker for a role on the roster, and could manage to see similar snaps and roles as to what Parker had during the 2021 season on the field. As a rookie, don’t bet against him being able to do some big things if and when he does see the field thanks to the self-belief he has.

Lucas’s College Stats & Highlights

It isn’t just the big ball plays that make Lucas a potential stud in the making for Detroit and a player not to be slept on this year. Lucas also comes packing another punch in terms of tackling that is impressive with 223 tackles and 6 interceptions.

Lucas was a two-time second-team All-PAC-12 player at cornerback in 2017 and 2020. Here’s a look at some tape:

Play

2022 NFL Draft: Chase Lucas Highlights Watch highlights of DB Chase Lucas from his college career. Subscribe to the Lions YT Channel: bit.ly/2OABzdx More Lions NFL Action: bit.ly/2oxtfjX #DetroitLions #Lions #NFL Keep up-to-date on all things Lions: Visit detroitlions.com/ Follow: twitter.com/Lions Follow: instagram.com/detroitlionsnfl/ Like: facebook.com/DetroitLions 2022-04-30T22:52:50Z

Lucas is another player in the mold that Brad Holmes and the Lions would seemingly love. It has seemed he is a gritty player who can compete on the field and has major athleticism and talent to go with great character.

Those are perhaps the biggest reasons Lucas was able to win a role in the end, in addition to his confident spirit.

READ NEXT: Potential Ideal Backup Quarterback Targets for Lions