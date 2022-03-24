Chris Board Addition Speaks Volumes About Lions’ Future Direction

The Baltimore Ravens have been one of the teams with a rock-solid culture in the NFL for the last decade, so when a key free agent of theirs has an offer to stay and leaves, it makes quite a statement.

That’s exactly what linebacker Chris Board did. The free agent could have stuck it out with the Ravens, but instead he chose to depart for the Detroit Lions. For some, that could be seen as a first-to-worst type move, but not for Board, especially with where he sees the Lions are going in the near future.

Board was officially introduced on Wednesday March 23, and he wasted little time hitting all the right notes in his introductory presser. As he explained to the media in a press conference posted to DetroitLions.com, his biggest goal is simply to build the culture and see through exactly what the team is trying to build with their new staff and front office.

“What I want to accomplish is just to help build the culture. The culture that Dan (Campbell), Sheila (Ford Hamp), Brad (Holmes) are trying to build, I want to be a part of that. I want to come in and compete and just see where the chips fall from there,” Board told the media during his introductory presser.

Why depart Baltimore now? A bigger opportunity for the future to make an impact in a place where he can understand the vision easily.

“I just kind of looked from an opportunity standpoint, a culture standpoint. I see what they’re building. I just kind of want to be a part of that from the options I had,” Board explained.

Seeing Board leave a great team like the Ravens to take a chance on the Lions is interesting, and shows the team is heading for better things. Board speaking openly about liking Detroit’s new-look culture is a good sign too. It shows the team is accomplishing some of their early missions in terms of getting players to buy in and change their mind about a franchise that’s been a perennial loser.

Board Thankful Ravens Showed Him the Way

How will the linebacker impart those lessons? By drawing from his own personal experience, of course. The good news is Board will come from a place where he had a solid ground floor to learn in Baltimore. Board admitted he was thankful for the opportunity with the Ravens and enjoyed soaking in some of the things he witnessed to start his career in the league. Those were lessons he believes in.

“I think it was invaluable, coming from a program like the Ravens. (John) Harbaugh, Steve Bisciotti, Eric DeCosta, just seeing how they work and how they move and how they operate. I think it was invaluable moving forward. Seeing how I can help bring it here. Bring some of the things I learned there, I think is definitely invaluable,” he said.

The idea that Board took a chance on the Lions after seeing the Ravens well-oiled machine up close speaks volumes. It’s clear the team’s culture has done an about-face in a short amount of time, which lends to even more hope for the future in the Motor City.

Board’s Stats & Highlights

As for Board the player on the field, the linebacker has not had a huge chance to make a big statistical impact in the league, but his time could be coming in Detroit to do just that. In his career with the Ravens, Board put up 88 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and 1 pass deflection. Board is known well in Baltimore for his work on special teams where he is one of the team’s top players. Here’s a look at some of Board’s best work for the Ravens on the field last year:





After playing in college for North Dakota State, Board cracked the Ravens and hasn’t looked back. In Detroit, Board will get a chance to prove he is starter material with a one-year pact, which is something he seems to understand. If he manages to play well and accept his role, it could lead to bigger and better things with the team in the near-future.

Board is a player that the Ravens have made a habit of holding on to in the past which keeps their locker room amongst the envy of the league. Perhaps with his addition, the Lions can one day reach that point themselves.

