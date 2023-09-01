Lions Urged to Explore Trading for Disgruntled Superstar Pass Rusher

General manager Brad Holmes called the defensive depth of the Detroit Lions “tremendous” in his press conference on September 1. But Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon still argued there’s one move the team could make that may put the Lions “over the top.”

That move would be to acquire Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones. Gagnon proposed the Lions pursue Jones, who sat out the preseason due to a contract dispute, in a trade.

“The Detroit Lions are legitimate contenders. This year’s roster is certainly stronger than the 2022 squad that posted a top-10 DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average) at Football Outsiders, and the NFC North looks to be wide open,” wrote Gagnon.

“So with more cap space than all but eight teams, why not make a dynamic defensive duo out of Jones and 2022 No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson? John Cominsky is a solid player but he’s not a star and they don’t get much pass rush from him, Alim McNeill or Isaiah Buggs.

“Jones would change that immediately, which might even be worth a first-round pick for a team that would have the talent to ensure that selection comes near the bottom of Round 1. Having an extra third-rounder next year at least softens that blow a little bit.”

Jones finished third in Defensive Player of the Year voting last season while making his first first-team All-Pro. He earned a spot on second-team All-Pro in 2018, 2020 and 2021.

Last season, Jones tied career highs with 15.5 sacks and 29 quarterback hits. He also had 17 tackles for loss and 4 pass defenses.

What It Could Cost the Lions to Trade for Chris Jones

The Chiefs may not have a lot of leverage in trade negotiations if Jones is willing to miss regular season games. That appears to be the case for the 29-year-old.

But he still won’t come cheaply if the Lions attempt to acquire him.

Presumably, the starting price for Jones would be a first-round pick. It could be more if multiple teams enter a bidding war for the defensive tackle.

Gagnon noted, though, that giving up a first-rounder may be worth it to Detroit given what Jones would immediately provide in return. The Lions would be adding one of the top sack producers in the NFL and be placing him next to one of the best up-and-coming edge rushers in Aidan Hutchinson.

And if the Lions make a playoff run, the pick for Jones would be the latest selection Detroit has made in the first round in a long time.

How Jones Would Fit With the Lions Defense

NFL pundits have called for the Lions to upgrade their defensive line for most of the offseason. The Lions have been connected through rumors to former top former draft picks such as Chase Young and savvy veterans like Shelby Harris and Matt Ioannidis.

But the Lions have stayed pat at defensive line, presumably for one main reason — they like what they have up front on defense.

The Lions re-signed Isaiah Buggs and drafted Brodric Martin to solidify the middle of the defensive line this offseason. Veteran Charles Harris is a bounce back candidate along the edge, and everyone is excited to see what second-year edge rusher James Houston can do with a full season.

Romeo Okwara and Julian Okwara are expected to provide depth along the edge. Alim McNeill, Levi Onwuzurike and Benito Jones are other solid contributors at defensive tackle. John Cominsky is another option at both defensive end and defensive tackle.

Acquiring Jones would likely mean cutting one of these players unless the Lions could package one of them in the trade for Jones.

That would make sense. The Lions do have the depth to offer defensive players in a trade for an All-Pro such as Jones. But it’s unclear yet whether Holmes feels the need to make such a major trade in early September.