Lions’ C.J. Gardner-Johnson Potentially Teases Return Date With Cryptic Message

Defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson has been adamant since suffering his pectoral injury in Week 2 that he will be back for the Detroit Lions this season.

On November 30, he may have revealed the exact date he plans to return.

Gardner-Johnson posted a simple black screen with white lettering, saying “December 20” in his Instagram story. A Lions emoji was included with the date.

December 20 will be the first day of practice for the Lions to prepare for the Week 16 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

Gardner-Johnson has been on injured reserve since the end of Week 2. He sustained a pectoral tear against the Seattle Seahawks.