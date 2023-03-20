C.J. Gardner-Johnson Teases Excitement Over Joining Lions, New Number

The Detroit Lions made a huge late-night addition, securing the services of safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson on Sunday, March 19. Quickly, their new player wasted little time fitting in.

Gardner-Johnson was active on Twitter in the moments after news broke that he would be joining the team ,and one of the most important early revelations from the player revolved around which number he wanted to choose.

As Gardner-Johnson revealed, he is thinking about the number two with the Lions when he joins the team, which would be a departure from the 23 he wore with the Philadelphia Eagles and the number 22 he wore with the New Orleans Saints.

Number 2 🤔 — C.J. Gardner-Johnson (@CGJXXIII) March 20, 2023

“Number 2,” Gardner-Johnson tweeted with a thinking emoji, which was a pretty clear shout-out to the number he wants to wear with the Lions.

It didn’t take long for Gardner-Johnson’s University of Florida cohort Alex Anzalone to lend his stamp of approval. After coming back last week himself, Anzalone tweeted some attention to the Lions, trying to get them to see Gardner-Johnson’s request.

“Lions #2- C.J. Johnson,” Anzalone tweeted, all but instructing the team to make the move for the number.

Last season, Austin Bryant wore number two for the Lions, but as an unrestricted free agent who has not been re-signed to this point, it may look like he is not set to come back for the 2023 season at this point in time.

If he does, he might have to fight off Gardner-Johnson for the number in the end. It seems he is already raring to go with the Lions.

Isaiah Buggs, Defensive Line (Re-Signing)

Lions Teammates Thrilled Over C.J. Gardner-Johnson Move

The addition of Gardner-Johnson was a huge move for the Lions not just for the prowess it injected into the secondary, but for the unity it has provided the team as well.

As soon as the move was revealed, multiple players took to the internet and shared their excitement in addition to Anzalone. Cornerback Jerry Jacobs seemed extra fired-up to add a stud to the back end like Gardner-Johnson.

Now that’s what I’m talking about that’s a dawg We just got on board!!!! Literally 💪🏾 — Jerry Jacobs (@_luhjerry) March 20, 2023

“Now that’s what I’m talking about that’s a dawg We just got on board!!!! Literally,” Jacobs tweeted.

Much like those two, defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs knows what Gardner-Johnson can bring to the mix, and wasted no time giving his stamp of approval to the move. As he said, the team’s defense is about to go crazy with the stud in the mix.

Defensive Definitely Finna Go Crazy😎 https://t.co/7wA5g6jZgb — Isaiah D. Buggs (@BigPooh_91) March 20, 2023

“Defensive Definitely Finna Go Crazy,” Buggs tweeted with a sunglasses emoji praising the move.

It sure feels as if the Lions themselves are as excited about the public at large about the move to add a game-changing talent to the back end of the defense.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s Career Stats & Highlights

There’s reasons for Lions fans to like the addition of Gardner-Johnson just as much relative to the need he fills

Working with Aaron Glenn in New Orleans who was his defensive back coach, Gardner-Johnson put up five interceptions and three sacks, and was a stable force for the Saints. With the Lions perhaps in need of defensive backs, Gardner-Johnson looked like a familiar name to help the team over the hump.

In his career, Gardner-Johnson has posted 228 tackles and 11 interceptions. He was a standout in New Orleans until a 2022 trade that sent him to New Orleans in exchange for a fifth and sixth-round pick in 2024.

Highlights show a hard hitting player who can cover a lot of ground on the back end, something Detroit was missing in 2022.

Play

C.J. Gardner-Johnson Highlights League-High 6 Interceptions this season in 11 games Thanks for watching :) Check out other Highlights such as: Rashid Shaheed youtu.be/EnuBzFVqm6E or Tariq Woolen youtu.be/2td3T45rO6U 2022-12-24T16:46:39Z

The Lions finished 30th in pass defense, allowing 26 touchdowns and over 245 yards per-game on average. Worse, they allowed a total of 4,179 yards through the air. Gardner-Johnson could be expected to help shore those weaknesses up in a big way.