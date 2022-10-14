C.J. Stroud Sends Message to Lions Fans About Potential NFL Future

The Detroit Lions will have a big decision coming up next year when the 2023 NFL draft plays out, and while there’s a long wait for that, already, some folks know what they want.

Quarterback is a spot the team will have to strongly consider, and if they do, one of the top names to remember is Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud. Stroud figures to be in play to be a top pick this year, and many fans can’t stop thinking about his fit with the team.

Amid a game last week in East Lansing against Michigan State, a Spartan and presumably Lions fan snuck over to where Stroud was posted up on the sidelines and shouted a request his direction to join Detroit.

Naturally, as Stroud knows, it’s not up to him where he goes, and he offered that candid response with a smile.

CJ Stroud’s response to a fan saying “come to the lions.” 👀 pic.twitter.com/oio5RlWj3T — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) October 10, 2022

“It’s up to God,” Stroud responded.

Indeed, any Lions fan that wants Stroud will have to not only hope for a high enough draft pick, but some potential divine intervention as well. If the Lions get lucky enough and elect to go in that direction, perhaps Stroud will one day be the guy.

Lions’ 2023 Draft Needs

Quarterback or not, the Lions have plenty of needs in the 2023 draft, and most will figure to be on the defensive side of the football given how poorly the team has played this year in that spot.

On the back end, the Lions could use help at cornerback and safety since they have struggled with depth there. The team also needs more linebackers and perhaps defensive lineman to change the narrative in the trenches, seeing as the team is getting pushed around in a major way in those spots.

Offensively, the Lions may decide on a change at quarterback. If so, that’s likely to be their first pick in 2023, but given how Jared Goff has played for the most part and what the offense has done, that may not play out.

The Lions are seemingly loaded at the skill positions, but could decide on a new wideout or running back to help depth, and perhaps a tight end. Depth up front could be important for the team as well given the injuries in the trenches.

Stroud’s Career Stats & Highlights

In terms of Stroud, it’s easy to see why he is the apple of Lions’ fans eyes at quarterback thus far this season.

Early on, Stroud has taken on the look of one of the best passers in a stout 2023 class of quarterbacks. His first year at Ohio State was a banner season in which Stroud threw for 4,435 yards and 44 touchdowns.

Here’s a look at some of Stroud’s top highlights from the 2021 season on the field:

Play

CJ Stroud 2021 Season Highlights Full 2021 regular season highlights for Ohio State QB CJ Stroud Cover photo courtesy of Andrew Lind – twitter.com/AndrewMLind 2021-12-06T02:17:52Z

A question Stroud will have to overcome this season and into the future? The failure of Buckeye quarterbacks in the NFL. Few have achieved major success in the league, but there’s always time for a first. Stroud could well be that player with his strong arm and escapability.

Through his first six games of the 2022 season, Stroud has 1,737 yards, 24 passing touchdowns and just three interceptions. As a result, he’s looking like a potential Heisman Trophy contender.

It’s a very good start for Stroud in what figures to be a major season for the quarterback, and a year that some Lions fans hope culminate with him being selected to join the team next April.

