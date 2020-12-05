Lions Reportedly Targeting Pair of Big Names for Coach, GM

The Detroit Lions are ready to jump start their future, and the next step is getting their list ready to see who will be next up for the team.

One such name that could be on the list is Robert Saleh, the defensive coordinator for the San Fransisco 49ers. Most have wondered if the Lions would chase after Saleh to come home, and it looks early on as if that’s going to be the case. According to Tony Pauline and Benjamin Allbright of Pro Football Network, Saleh is of interest in Detroit and the feeling could be mutual thanks to his Michigan ties.

Recently, a piece by Andy Gallagher of Pro Football Network revealed some of the inside nuggets of the current coaching landscape and explained what the insiders were hearing. The Lions were mentioned a couple of times both with regards to an executive and a coach. When it came to Saleh, the report was there is plenty of interest on the Detroit side.

“Both Allbright and Pauline are reporting that the Detroit Lions are also interested in hiring Saleh. As Pauline said on Wednesday night, league insiders feel Saleh is a natural fit for the Lions; he’s from the state of Michigan, played college football at Northern Michigan and worked his way up the ranks previously coaching at both Central Michigan and Michigan State.”

Most would feel as if the Lions would want to hire a general manager first, but the team might move on the coach side of things and then get their executive in place. In that instance, John Dorsey’s name comes up for Detroit. As Allbright reports, he is “high on the list” for the Lions.

“Bieniemy has experience working with John Dorsey in Kansas City, who Allbright has heard is high on the Lions’ wish list, and there are expectations that the two could package themselves together. The Lions are taking a different approach, though. The team is looking to hire a head coach and find a general manager who can work with him, rather than hiring a GM and asking them to lead the head coaching search.”

That might seem like an odd approach, but it could work out for the Lions if Dorsey and Saleh don’t mind working together. Saleh was a runner up to coach in Cleveland last year, so it’s possible Dorsey would easily know him as a candidate.

Why John Dorsey Makes Sense For Lions

Detroit could be the perfect landing spot for Dorsey considering he is a veteran football mind and a person who can evaluate talent quite well. That much has been proven true through the years in the stops the executive has made. Dorsey has had a hand in building a trio of Super Bowl champions and has his fingerprints all over two of the most exciting teams 2020 has to offer. He started his career with the Packers where he worked in scouting developing the Super Bowl XXXI champions and was director of football operations for the team that won Super Bowl XLV. From there he was hired to become the Kansas City general manager where he delivered the draft which secured Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill, who eventually delivered Super Bowl LIV after Dorsey was gone. Following his exit there, he joined the Browns as general manager where he presided over the move to add Baker Mayfield, Denzel Ward, Nick Chubb and others in the draft and traded for key players like Jarvis Landry. Dorsey’s personality might rub some the wrong way, but he doesn’t have to be everyone’s best friend. All Dorsey has to do is bring in the right players and be allowed to make decisions for the betterment of the franchise without being encumbered. The Lions need plenty of players to turn things around, and Dorsey could deliver them.

Robert Saleh’s Experience Fits Lions

It’s easy to see why Saleh, 41, might be favored by the team. Not only is he a great coach, but he got his coaching start in Michigan as a graduate assistant at Michigan State and Central Michigan after his playing career at Northern Michigan. To this end, he has deep football roots with the state. His NFL start came in 2005 with the Houston Texans when he was a defensive intern. He rose from that to a linebacker coach, and then coached defensive quality control with the Seattle Seahawks and then became the Jacksonville Jaguars’ linebacker coach. Finally, he was tapped by Kyle Shanahan to lead the San Francisco 49ers’ defense.

Saleh’s defenses in San Francisco have been tough and ferocious thus far in his tenure which is what the Lions would expect. They are known for great play in the trenches and on the back end, and Saleh’s excitement also helps the group. Last season, Saleh helped the 49ers reach the Super Bowl with one of the best defenses in the league. While the team has struggled this season, Saleh’s group has been good. The biggest wild card would be who Saleh would target for offensive coordinator. It would have to be a good name.

It will be interesting to see if the Saleh and Dorsey pair is what the Lions elect to go with in the end.

