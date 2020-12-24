Lions Could Reportedly Be Interested in Interviewing Elite AFC Coordinator

The Detroit Lions have been looking for a general manager, but when they get set to hunt for a head coach, what names will be on that list?

Actual hints of this have been few and far between so far, with most assuming the Lions will only be focused on Robert Saleh when the time comes. New names are going to come into the mix for the job, and one could be surfacing in the form of Baltimore Ravens’ defensive coordinator Don ‘Wink’ Martindale.

According to Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network, Martindale is in the mix across the league and will be a popular candidate for teams. He’s also of interest to the Lions and will be someone the team could look to talk to.

Pauline said:

“I’m hearing that he’s going to be the hot name. He’s going to be sort of the under-the-radar guy who everyone that has a head coach opening wants to interview. He’s someone that the players love, he’s someone that the players respect. He’s a good coach that’s also a disciplinarian. I expect Martindale to get a ton of interviews and potential job offers when the Ravens’ season is done.”

One of those potential interviews could come from the Lions, who Pauline claims are a team that has Martindale on the list at this point, especially if they can’t get Saleh.

Pauline continues to contend the Lions are highest on Saleh, but it would be smarter for the team do do their diligence across the league and take the tunnel vision off when it comes to their coaching candidates. Not only could Martindale be a great name, but offensive coaches like Eric Bieniemy, Arthur Smith and Brian Daboll could be as well. Detroit should respect the process and not be so focused on Saleh they neglect to cast a wide net in this search. Pauline also claims the Texans and Jets could have interest in Martindale as well.

Bringing Martindale, a guy with midwest roots that has had tangible defensive success, in for an interview would be a very interesting move.

Don Martindale Career Biography

Recently, both Ravens coordinators have been mentioned as candidates across the league, and that could be the case again this offseason. Recently, on Good Morning Football, host Peter Schrager was asked to name some under-the-radar candidates from the league that could get jobs this cycle. As he explained, Baltimore’s Don ‘Wink’ Martindale was his selection thanks to all he’s done.

Several teams will be interviewing HC candidates over the next few weeks. @PSchrags & @MikeGarafolo present four names who'll get interviews & might be your team's next HC. –@Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles

–@Panthers OC Joe Brady

–@Titans OC Arthur Smith

–@Ravens DC Wink Martindale pic.twitter.com/iRPqU9h8bM — GMFB (@gmfb) December 23, 2020

Schrager said:

“I know the Ravens aren’t the same runaway team they were last year, but Wink’s defense has dealt with a lot and they continue to play and show up. Wink goes with the players. The players love him. Not a young 30 year old up and comer, but Wink Martindale has the players’ attention, he motivates them and he interviewed really well last year. You add in the stuff with Calais Campbell, with Brandon Williams and all the COVID-19 stuff which has completely ravaged the defense, the fact that the Ravens are still playing relevant football in spite of all that is a credit to Wink Martindale.”

Last season, Martindale interviewed for the job with the New York Giants, but was passed over in the cycle for Joe Judge. This year, it might be tougher for the Ravens to hold onto their coordinator given the experience he has and what he’s done with the Ravens. As a result, watch him in this cycle closely.

Apparently, Schrager isn’t the only one hearing Martindale will be a hot name.

After growing up in Ohio, Martindale started on the long path to the NFL in 1986 starting his career at Defiance College as the defensive coordinator. He had worked as a truck driver and caught a break when he got to work closely with Jack Harbaugh at Western Kentucky from 2000-2003. After that, Martindale got his big break into the NFL, and managed to work with the Oakland Raiders as a linebacker coach, then bounce to the Denver Broncos where he did the same thing before taking over as defensive coordinator in 2010. The Ravens hired him to coach linebackers in 2012, and he did that until he took over as defensive coordinator in 2018.

Martindale oversaw a Baltimore defense which was near the top of the league in several statistical categories last season and took the lead in helping their offense along to an impressive run of games. Along with offensive coordinator Greg Roman, Martindale formed a solid pairing for John Harbaugh which led to the Ravens being one of the best teams in the league most of last season. In Detroit, Martindale could help in reshaping a defense that has been miserable most of 2020.

Following the year, plenty of teams reached out to Martindale for head coaching interviews, but he was eventually passed over in the process, and remained with the Ravens for another season.

At 56, Martindale has been a football lifer, and the next step is him possibly becoming a head coach. According to those in the know, that could now happen sooner rather than later and the Lions could give him a look in this cycle.

