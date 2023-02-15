Colin Cowherd Gives Jared Goff Major Respect Heading Into 2023 Season

The Detroit Lions enjoyed a solid season in 2022-23, and a big reason why is the play of their quarterback Jared Goff.

Though Goff doesn’t always get the credit he deserves amongst his peers. after good year throwing the ball, that might be set to change in a big way. That’s at least as far as Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd is concerned.

Recently, Cowherd was taking a look at naming his top 10 quarterbacks for the 2023 NFL season on an episode of The Herd. Surprisingly for Detroit fans, he had Goff included in the discussion, placing him in the 10 spot for next season.

As he explained, Goff’s play down the stretch helped him to look like one of the best quarterbacks in the league last year, and a top option moving forward considering the team he has around him on offense.

3. Trevor Lawrence

5. Josh Allen

@ColinCowherd ranks his Top 10 QBs heading into next season pic.twitter.com/AoUnz1bVri — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) February 14, 2023

“Jared Goff was outstanding down the stretch, he was unbelievable. 15 touchdowns and no picks in the last two-and-a-half months. Ben Johnson returns. You can say ‘well, he’s got a good offensive line.’ Yeah he does, I’m counting that. Great offensive coordinator, great offensive line, two capable running backs. I thought he had a great year. Number four in total offense. Better at home than on the road, better in a clean pocket than a muddy one,” Cowherd said of Goff on the show.

As Cowherd would point out, it’s fair for everyone to remember that Goff was a top pick and has some major talent to rely on in terms of arm strength. He may even be better than former NFL MVP Matt Ryan.

“He’s a former number one pick for a reason. He’s a talented guy. I’ve always said he’s like Matt Ryan with a better arm. Matt Ryan won an MVP,” Cowherd said.

Many folks could forget that Goff managed to make a Super Bowl with Los Angeles in the 2018-19 season, as well. Even though he doesn’t get much of the credit for that, he remains a consistent player for Detroit.

Goff Dissed Within Other QB Rankings

The respect from Cowherd is nice, but it’s not always that way for Goff. After all, he plays in Detroit now, which means he can be subject to some league disrespect.

That was proven to be the case once again in a recent piece at Pro Football Network ranking the quarterbacks in the league after the 2022 season.

Writer Arif Hasan power ranked all the quarterbacks in the league, and Goff placed 22nd overall. He was stunningly behind names like Jacoby Brissett, Justin Fields, Ryan Tannehill and Brock Purdy, who didn’t even play a complete season in the league.

Hasan wrote that Goff has some drawbacks to his game where if he could clean them up, he may be able to achieve a higher ranking overall.

“Like (Brock) Purdy and (Jimmy) Garoppolo, Goff takes advantage of an excellent supporting cast to help produce on offense. He doesn’t process as quickly as the other two, and his accuracy is not quite up to their standards, but he does have a good arm and an understanding of what he needs to do. If he could create off-book as well as Purdy or some of the other quarterbacks on this list, he’d be ranked much higher,” Hasan wrote in the piece.

Goff may have some limitations, but he also plays at a very high level, and has managed to do things that other players ahead of him on the list haven’t done in the league such as go to a Super Bowl, win a playoff game and make a Pro Bowl. To see him that low after the season he had is very surprising.

Clearly, as Cowherd proved, there’s a major difference of opinion about Goff.

Goff Rebounded for Stout 2022 Season

No matter where anyone thinks Goff should be ranked, it’s clear the team and fans haveno reason to be disappointed with their quarterback statistically and otherwise.

This past year, Goff put up a very solid 29 touchdowns to just seven interceptions. Goff has thrown for a quality 4,438 yards with a decent 99.3 QBR. Goff was a quality game manager for the Lions. He avoided the big mistakes for the most part, and been a player who has looked very comfortable within the team’s offense.

Jared Goff 2022 season highlights so far…

Unfortunately for Goff, the quarterback isn’t flashy, nor is he hyped by the media as one of the best in the league. With this bit of praise from a national host in Cowherd singing his praises, perhaps that can change more dramatically.

Goff enjoyed a great season in 2022, and as a result of that and his team picking things up, he could be poised to take the next steps moving forward as one of the elite players in the league.