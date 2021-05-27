Colin Cowherd Makes Multiple Ignorant Statements About Lions

The Detroit Lions haven’t been one of the best NFL franchises through the years, and as they look to rebuild again, nobody is expecting the team to be elite in 2021.

Even though those are some established facts, that doesn’t stop those from the peanut gallery from constantly getting their shots in on the franchise. Once again, that happened, with Colin Cowherd simply being the latest person to trash the team.

Recently, Cowherd was talking about Jared Goff going to the Lions, and how depressing the move is for the quarterback. As Cowherd got going, he hammered the Lions left and right with some statements that were both factual and non-facutal.

Not played one freakin' game and no surprise dis turd already takes a dump on Jared Goff and the Lions #OnePride pic.twitter.com/abkfV86pvT — Dark Lion🤘 (@LMorgue) May 25, 2021

He said:

“If I was Jared Goff, I could not have faked it. Nothing against Michigan, it’s a beautiful state, my wife is from there. I would have stood up there and said listen, this place is loserville. I feel bad for Jared Goff who I think is a good kid with limitations, they got frustrated with him. God, to go from the Rams to the Lions. That’s depressing. The Lions have a worse owner, GM, coach and O-line. There is no glimmer. It’s raining on him. This is awful. This is a depressing story. I feel bad for Jared Goff, it’s not a great situation.”

While the Lions might be heading for a tough season, there are numerous things wrong with what Cowherd has said. First and foremost, the Lions don’t have a bad offensive line given they just selected Penei Sewell, have Frank Ragnow as well as Taylor Decker. This shows that when national hosts go off on a team, at times, they don’t take the time to research the whole story.

Goff could very well be energized by a new situation in Detroit and come out strong, and the quarterback himself seems very excited to be with the team. Even such, that won’t stop some from crowing about how bad things look on the surface without much deeper knowledge.

Cowherd Already Trashed Lions

Hearing Cowherd trash the Lions is nothing new. He’s done it for years, and did so even recently when talking about what he thinks that the team is going to do on the field during 2021. Unsurprisingly, Cowherd predicted the Lions would be miserable again even in spite of the changes they have made this offseason.

Once again, Cowherd is projecting the Lions will have a terrible season and stay in last place once 2021 ends. He rolled this projection out and didn’t offer much of a defense, other than he’d be likely to say the Lions are the Lions.

It’s easy to predict the Lions will be bad, so not a surprise to see Cowherd writing the team off, however it is fair to see where he is coming from. The team is theoretically in a rebuild and finding momentum could be tough to do. Obviously, it isn’t going out on a limb to say the other teams predicted to finish last could be thought of as bad as well, so this isn’t exactly the boldest take.

Nevertheless, it’s clear that Cowherd is already writing the Lions off completely.

Lions No Stranger to Negativity

Detroit won’t get any respect until they earn it on the field from the national media, so it’s not uncommon to see folks writing the team off before the season even begins. Routinely, folks view the Lions as suspect, so it’s easy to say that the team is never going to improve until it actually happens. In spite of this, there are a few reasons to think that the Lions could be successful. First of all, they have a new coaching staff and a new general manager as well as a new quarterback coming into the mix. All of that change could spark something within a brand new mix for the team. Second of all, the offseason is not yet complete so there is no way of knowing what the final roster will look like at this point in time.

Safe to say that never stops the likes of Cowherd and others in the national media from sharing their take on the matter. The only thing the Lions can do is come out strong and win on the field in the future.

