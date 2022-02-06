Michigan State Stud Gets Dan Campbell’s Love for Senior Bowl Work

The Detroit Lions had a busy week at the Senior Bowl full of scouting players and trying to think about who may be able to get their organization to the next level. Along the way, there’s been tons of guys who have stood out but perhaps one more than a few others on offense.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell was on the field observing during the game on Saturday, February 5, and NFL Network joined him live on the field for a play, dialed up by Ben Johnson of the American Team. The call went to Michigan State fullback and tight end Connor Heyward, something Campbell seemed delighted about.

Here’s a look at how things played out on the field in the moment with Campbell and Heyward:

"Let's see what he's got."@Lions head coach Dan Campbell and @TomPelissero do a little eavesdropping on the play call from Ben Johnson 😂 pic.twitter.com/C5LHXrmWrG — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 5, 2022

On the play, Campbell hears the call and admits the team is going to give the ball to “Baby Ironhead” and let him “road grade” for a first down. Unfortunately for the American Team, a false start wiped out Heyward’s nice run, but it couldn’t wipe out Campbell’s feelings about the player for the whole week.

“I tell you what, I’ll be honest with you. He’s had a good week. He’s had a good week this week,” Campbell told Pelissero during the interview.

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker also gave Heyward a shoutout for his well-deserved recognition during the game.

Heyward didn’t have a huge statistical impact on the game with just 6 rushing yards and -2 receiving yards, but it was his week of practice that stood out the most.

Obviously, the Lions are looking for players at plenty of positions, so a guy like Heyward could be an interesting fit for them later on in the draft. Obviously, given what Campbell had to say about him, the Lions could like Heyward more than a bit.

It remains to be seen if Heyward ends up being a fit for the team, but it’s clear the boss came away very impressed with what he was able to do on the field.

How Versatile Heyward Could Fit Lions’ Plan

Hearing Campbell rave about Heyward is certainly interesting. The Lions are in the market for tight end help, and while they already have a fullback on the roster in Jason Cabinda, Heyward is the kind of guy who could fit the team from a versatility standpoint. He can play tight end, and can also run the football out of the backfield from either the running back spot or the fullback spot. Detroit is covered at both of those positions, but Heyward could kill multiple birds with one stone thanks to his pass catching versatility which he showed off during his senior year with Michigan State.

Here’s a look at Heyward showing what he can do out of the backfield during a practice in Mobile, Alabama:

There is definitely an unconventional role awaiting Connor Heyward at the next level. Runs routes like a TE, built and blocks like a fullback. pic.twitter.com/ENsCXql3Y8 — Cory (@realcorykinnan) February 3, 2022

Obviously, Heyward is more a middle or late round pick, but it’s clear if the Lions like his mindset, they could grab him to do some interesting things to help them move the chains in the future.

Heyward’s Stats & Highlights

The Lions need a bit of tight end depth for their roster, and Heyward could be a perfect fit for them at the position. Offensively, he can do a little bit of everything, from running the ball to blocking to even leaking out and making plays in the passing game. Heyward, the son of former Pittsburgh legend Craig “Ironhead” Heyward and current Steelers star Cameron Heyward, has good NFL bloodlines too and would fit the mold of what the Lions are trying to build. Here’s a look at one of his best plays of the season:





Play



Connor Heyward = George Kittle 2.0 | WHAT AN ANIMAL 💪 2021-09-26T00:31:53Z

Heyward could be a sneaky good addition to the Lions, and could help improve the team’s depth at tight end as well as offer a potential dual role for the offense. He seems to fit what Campbell and the staff is about already, which could put him firmly on the team’s radar for the draft.

All of that only seems more true after this weekend’s big showing and Campbell’s words of encouragement.

