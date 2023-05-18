Lions Urged to Target $60 Million Playmaker

Once a rumor gets going in the NFL, it’s difficult to stop it.

The hot rumor flying around the Detroit Lions right now is the team possibly addressing its wide receiver depth with a significant trade this summer.

Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport named several veteran wide receivers who could be available through a trade before the start of the 2023 season. He called the Lions a top potential suitor for Denver Broncos wideout Courtland Sutton.

“Sutton exploded for over 1,100 receiving yards back in 2019, but after tearing his ACL the following season, he hasn’t been able to recapture that success,” Davenport wrote. “But Sutton is still a talented boundary receiver in the prime of his career. He may not be a No. 1 receiver, but he could be a fine-to-good No. 2.”

The Lions arguably already have a “fine-to-good” secondary receiver in Marvin Jones Jr. But adding Sutton would give opposing defenses another weapon to be concerned about in the Detroit offense.

Lions Potential Landing Spot for WR Courtland Sutton?

As Davenport mentioned, Sutton isn’t the same threat he was before his ACL tear. Prior to the injury, he averaged 16.1 yards per reception in his first 33 NFL games. Over the past two years, he’s posted 13.2 yards per catch.

Part of that drop, though, could have been because of Denver’s offense. Granted, the Broncos passing attack wasn’t exactly lighting it up in 2018 or 2019 either, but Denver finished 19th in passing each of the last two seasons.

A high-powered offense could rejuvenate Sutton.

The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec reported that the Broncos nearly traded Sutton to the Baltimore Ravens this offseason. But the Broncos backed out of the negotiations.

While that likely means Sutton is staying in Denver for 2023, Davenport still argued the timing appears right for the Broncos to trade the veteran receiver.

The 27-year-old has three years remaining on his contract, but his dead cap hit becomes a lot more manageable after 2023. In all likelihood, even if the Broncos keep him, he will only be in Denver one more season.

“With no guarantees left on Sutton’s deal after 2023, he’s a cut candidate next year anyway,” Davenport wrote. “That lack of guarantees could spur him to be willing to re-do his contract with a new team.”

The Lions are a possible landing spot for a veteran receiver this summer because second-year wideout Jameson Williams will miss the first six games because of a suspension.

With Sutton, the Lions would have one of the top receiver trios in the league with him, Jones and Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Acquiring Sutton would allow Josh Reynolds to slide back into his receiver No. 4 role. It would also enable Williams to gradually earn playing time in the second half of the season rather than perhaps rush him into the lineup upon returning from the suspension.

Lions Also Connected to WR DeAndre Hopkins

Sutton is not the only veteran receiver the Lions have been linked to through trade rumors.

On May 17, CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin called the Lions a potential landing spot for Arizona Cardinals veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Either veteran wideout would fill the void left from Williams during the first six weeks of the season. Sutton might make a little more sense because Hopkins has more often played the role of top receiver in his offense.

The Lions are a better fit for a wideout ready to play a complimentary role. Hopkins has also missed 15 games over the past two seasons whereas Sutton has been relatively healthy since returning from his ACL tear.

Sutton recorded 64 receptions for 829 yards and 2 touchdowns over 15 games in 2022. Hopkins posted 64 catches for 717 yards and 3 scores in nine games last season.

But whether it’s Sutton, Hopkins or another veteran, the rumors that the Lions could acquire a receiver with experience don’t seem to be going away.