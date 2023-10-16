Lions’ Dan Campbell Sounds Off on Craig Reynolds’ Block

An injury to starting running back David Montgomery forced the Detroit Lions to deploy third-string running back Craig Reynolds for extended snaps in Week 6 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That turned out to be just fine for the Lions.

Seven plays after Montgomery left with a rib injury, Reynolds laid an incredible block on Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis III that sprung wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown for the game’s first touchdown.

The score gave Detroit the lead for the rest of the afternoon, as the Lions defeated the Buccaneers, 20-6.

During his postgame press conference, Lions head coach Dan Campbell raved about Reynolds and his block, calling the play, “outstanding.”

“That’s what he does. That guy, you talk about a guy who plays for the guys around him and just does things right,” Campbell told reporters. “He shows up in critical times when not everybody sees him. And honestly, he does stuff like that all the time.

“And then for Saint to use him it, he felt him and you saw him take that loop around and use that block and then find a way to take it in the end zone. It’s just huge. That’s a couple players making plays for us is what that was.”

That reception came on third-and-13. Without Reynolds’ block, St. Brown may not have even picked up the first down.

With the block, St. Brown found an opening down the sideline and scored his third touchdown of the season.

Craig Reynolds huge block sets up the Amon-Ra Score. This TD is a thing of beauty 🙌 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/RO5YWSN8Ec — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) October 15, 2023

Craig Reynolds Delivers Key Block for Lions Touchdown

Losing Montgomery in a tied game was not good. Detroit was already playing in Week 6 without rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who missed his second straight game because of a hamstring injury.

But Reynolds shined in little ways with extended playing time. He made an impact immediately too.

Reynolds delivered his block on the same drive where Montgomery exited. It helped give the Lions a 10-3 halftime lead.

The Buccaneers pulled within four points toward the beginning of the second half, but Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams scored a touchdown midway through the third quarter to move Detroit ahead by two scores. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay didn’t score again.

Reynolds led the Lions in carries and rushing yards in the absence of Montgomery and Gibbs. Reynolds also posted the team’s longest run of the day (8 yards).

Devine Ozigbo also played more than expected with Montgomery leaving due to injury. The Lions promoted Ozigbo from their practice squad on October 14.

David Montgomery Dealing With a Rib Injury

Reynolds delivered when needed, but without Montgomery, the Lions relied mostly on quarterback Jared Goff in the Week 6 victory. Goff attempted 44 passes while the Lions only had 22 runs. That is, by far, Detroit’s most lopsided run-pass ratio in a game this season.

Reynolds led the team in rushing, but he had just 15 yards on 10 carries. Not counting his longest run of the game, Reynolds had 7 yards on 9 carries.

With Reynolds leading the way, Detroit managed a season-low 40 rushing yards. The Lions hadn’t had fewer than 102 rushing yards in a game before Week 6.

While Reynolds undoubtably will continue to provide intangibles such as his blocking, the Lions likely need Montgomery and/or Gibbs to return to keep the offense moving at its elite level.

Campbell told reporters after the game that Montgomery suffered an injury to his ribs. Campbell said initial tests on Montgomery were negative, but that he would know more details on October 16.

“I’d like to say I don’t think it will be some long-term issue, but I won’t know until tomorrow, for sure,” said Campbell.

Reynolds hasn’t started an NFL game since the 2021 season. Before Week 6, he had 410 rushing yards and a touchdown with a 4.4 yards per carry average in 24 NFL games.

The Lions face the Baltimore Ravens on October 22.