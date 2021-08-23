Surprise New Lions Stud Cited ‘Breakout Candidate’ for 2021

Craig Reynolds just joined the Detroit Lions a few weeks back, but he has wasted no time impressing with a couple big performances in preseason games, and that quick impression could leave him in a good place in terms of the roster.

Reynolds has scored a pair of touchdowns so far this preseason and looked like a physical, durable runner capable of being a good depth option for the team. Could that lead to him sticking around and perhaps even being a breakout player? That is possible according to some.

Recently, Bleacher Report took a look at the six players across the league from the preseason who could be breakout candidates. The recently-signed Reynolds made the cut for the Lions on the back of his strong performance thus far during the preseason after signing with Detroit just a couple weeks ago.

Writer Chris Roling seems to be very impressed in the piece by what Reynolds has done in a short period of time, and called him a good bet to be a player who can figure in on the Detroit roster behind D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams. As Roling wrote, he believes the big start to the preseason for Reynolds has him on “the right path” for roster inclusion in Detroit.

Finding a player like Reynolds to figure in at running back would be huge for the Lions, as they need depth at the spot. His big-time preseason after abruptly signing with the team shows that jobs can always be won this time of year in the heat of battle.

Craig Reynolds Stats and Highlights

When Reynolds entered the mi in Detroit, he came to the Lions short on NFL experience but long on intrigue given his work in college and what he did in a short time in the NFL. He came into the league as an undrafted free agent of the Washington Football Team in 2019, then signing with the Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020.

This swap may subtract from the defense but add a bit to the offense, being Reynolds was solid in college, ending up as Kutztown’s third all-time leading rusher with 2,650 yards on the ground. He was also second in school history with 5,277 all-purpose yards to his credit.

These numbers could end up helping Reynolds in his quest to make the roster, and the touchdown could help him earn a job with the Lions quickly if the team likes him.

Reynolds Could Crack Lions Roster Given Performances

Running back is a spot where the Lions are looking to find a little bit of depth behind D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams. Jermar Jefferson has been solid in camp and in the preseason, but the potential exists for someone else to make the team or perhaps the practice squad. That is where Reynolds comes into the mix. He is fighting with the likes of Javon Leake, Godwin Igwebuike and Dedrick Mills to crack the roster, and with runs like he has shown this preseason, it’s more than possible that could be the case. Preseason games aren’t everything for the players in terms of making the roster, but Reynolds may have managed to make an impression that could last for the team.

Many see that being the case, especially as the team starts to ponder who stays and who goes seriously ahead of the roster cutdown deadlines looming.

