‘The Hunger’s Still There:’ Craig Reynolds Scrapping to Make Lions

Almost exactly one year ago, Craig Reynolds was a revelation for the Detroit Lions during training camp.

The man known as “Netflix” rose to prominence after being plucked off his couch by the team en-route to making a near instant impact on the field. Reynolds parlayed that plus some untimely injuries into a notable role with the Lions’ backfield in 2021.

This year, things are a bit different. Reynolds is a more well-known commodity, but even though that is the case, his work ethic has not changed a bit. In fact, he may be working even harder.

Speaking to the media after practice on Monday, August 15, Reynolds discussed life with another year under his belt in the NFL. As he said, nothing is different in terms of his process.

“Just reps. Getting the reps in every day trying to get better. It’s still a fight. The hunger’s still there, just chasing the same thing trying to get better every day and control the controllable. Find little things to get better at the details,” Reynolds said. “You can get better in every situation, (so) trying to find the little things. Deuce (Staley) harps on it, focus on the details and getting better and then just use that and take the next step. That’s the biggest thing. That next step.”

How will Reynolds take that next step in Detroit? By improvement as he sees it, no matter where the team wants to put him on the field or what he has to do.

“Just get better whether it’s running back (or) special teams and like I said, it’s just the details of the game,” he said. “That’s what separates people and every day coming out here and practicing and just trying to build. It’s training camp, it’s an everyday grind so just trying to build day in and day out and staying consistent.”

It would be easy for Reynolds to think he might have something locked up based on what happened last year, but hard work is always what separates him. That’s looking set to continue as he chases another role with the Lions.

Reynolds Approaching 2022 Like Competition

The news that Reynolds is still grinding is good, and it seems he has the right mindset about how to approach Detroit’s roster situation. As he said, he simply has to compete every day.

“Every day is a competition and we’re just looking to get better and I’m just trying to control what I can. Be where my feet are and let the chips fall where they may,” he said. “Let God do the rest, but I’m just trying to go out here and get better every day. That’s the main thing.”

So far, it’s clear that nobody is going to outwork Reynolds in his quest to remain an impact player with the Lions. He’s not going to go down easy, and it seems he relishes the grind that comes along with being in the league.

That could be very good news as it relates to his roster chances.

Reynolds Making Another Solid Case for Roster

It would have been tempting for folks to write off Reynolds or forget about him entirely based on the depth of the Lions running back room, but he’s clearly still a force.

During the preseason opener, Reynolds showed the same bounce in his step that he always has, putting up 13 yards on 3 carries. Reynolds always seems to be able to offer a stark reminder that he’s to be taken seriously whenever he touches the ball. While Godwin Igwebuike and Jermar Jefferson have also shined, Reynolds is still setting himself up for a potential role moving forward given how solid he has looked running the ball.

As he said, he feels his second-year experience with the Lions is providing him a major boost on the field.

“It’s definitely an advantage and it feels good,” Reynolds said. “Prior in my career, we’re bouncing around and stuff but like I said, just trying to fight, stay hungry and battle day in and day out and compete.”

Late last season, Reynolds put up great numbers with a total of 230 yards on the ground. With his late-season experience, it wouldn’t be a shock to see Reynolds earn his stay again with the Lions thanks to simple hard work.

