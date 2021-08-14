New Lions Runner Scores Touchdown During First Game [WATCH]

The Detroit Lions made a surprise signing on Thursday, bringing running back Craig Reynolds into the mix, and the youngster wasted no time impressing in his first game.

Getting duty in the fourth quarter in the preseason opener against the Buffalo Bills, Reynolds impressed with some gritty runs late in the game. He even paid one of his touches off with a touchdown, which nearly tied the game, but the team whiffed on a two-point conversion.

Here’s a look at Reynolds rumbling for his score:

On the night, Reynolds made a solid first impression, running with excellent speed and vision. The touchdown was a well-executed play, which showed off the power Reynolds can run with when he get going downhill. Given he was only signed recently, it’s more than possible that Reynolds could make a quick impression that will stick with the Detroit coaches.

On the night, Reynolds finished with 49 yards on 6 carries, which was a pretty solid total given his limited run in the game.

Craig Reynolds Stats and Highlights

As for Reynolds, he comes to the Lions short on NFL experience but long on intrigue given his work in college and what he did in a short time in the NFL. He came into the league as an undrafted free agent of the Washington Football Team in 2019, then signing with the Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020.

Here’s some highlights from when he played at small-school Kutztown College:





This swap may subtract from the defense but add a bit to the offense, being Reynolds was solid in college, ending up as Kutztown’s third all-time leading rusher with 2,650 yards on the ground. He was also second in school history with 5,277 all-purpose yards to his credit.

These numbers could end up helping Reynolds in his quest to make the roster, and the touchdown could help him earn a job with the Lions quickly if the team likes him.

Reynolds Could Crack Lions Roster With Solid Performance

Running back is a spot where the Lions are looking to find a little bit of depth behind D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams. Jermar Jefferson has been solid in camp, but the potential exists for someone else to make the team or perhaps the practice squad. That is where Reynolds comes into the mix. He is fighting with the likes of Javon Leake and Dedrick Mills to crack the roster, and with runs like this, it’s more than possible that could be the case. Preseason games aren’t everything for the players in terms of making the roster, but it’s more than possible that Reynolds managed to make an impression that could last for the team.

This score was a nice start to Reynolds’ career in Detroit, and it will be interesting to see what happens with his roster status the rest of the way.

