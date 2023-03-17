Cameron Sutton Makes Major Statement About Lions Culture, Dan Campbell

The Detroit Lions have one of the game’s top young coaches in Dan Campbell, and what he has done has already begun to reverberate around the league.

Campbell is a true player’s coach, and somebody that others watch from afar and can appreciate. Many have wondered if that may translate to players wanting to come to Detroit in free agency as the years go by.

Some answers on that front came courtesy of new Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton. Meeting with the media for the first time since signing on Thursday, March 16, Sutton provided a telling quote about his new head coach.

Though he played far away in Pittsburgh, Sutton was already very aware of Campbell and his impact as a coach. Speaking during his introduction with the media on Thursday, March 16, Sutton explained that watching Campbell work is exiting, and something that other players love.

As shown in a tweet from Twitter user Lions Royalty, Sutton is a clear believer in Detroit’s head coach, and others around the league are as well.

“Seeing what [MCDC]’s been doing around the league, it’s exhilarating, man. Like, guys love this guy. Guys want to play for him. Guys love the energy and everything he brings.” -new #Lions CB Cam Sutton (who apparently doesn't have a Twitter account)#OnePride — 𝗟𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗞𝗶𝗻𝗴 (@LionsRoyalty) March 16, 2023

“Seeing what [MCDC]’s been doing around the league, it’s exhilarating, man. Like, guys love this guy. Guys want to play for him. Guys love the energy and everything he brings.” -new Lions CB Cam Sutton (who apparently doesn’t have a Twitter account),” the account tweeted.

While Sutton didn’t play the Lions regularly in the AFC North, he did remember tangling with them in a 2021 game that ended in a 16-16 tie. As Sutton said to the media what stood out about Detroit were the attributes that most know about the team. Toughness, physicality and a willingness to play stood out.

“Doesn’t matter the situation or however the season was going at the time or phase. It’s another opportunity to put the ball down and make something happen,” Sutton said. “Detroit did a really good job of controlling the game. They ran the ball crazy on us, we couldn’t get off the field in the run game. Guys made plays through the course of the game, really good schematics on both sides of the ball to make plays. You always remember that grit, how hard they fought. How physical the team is overall and being ready to play each and every week.”

In the end, the chance to join a team like that was very appealing to Sutton, given they practice what they preach from the top down. It likely wouldn’t come as a shock to him if others saw what Campbell and the Lions are doing and felt the exact same way.

That’s a big positive for Campbell and the Lions as they try to continue to build things in the right direction for their franchise. It’s clear listening to Sutton that his message is beginning to reverberate through the league.

Advantage Lions in the years ahead when it comes to free agency and getting help building their team.

Cameron Sutton Excited to Join Lions

As a result of this, Sutton is fired up to get a chance to come to Detroit and show what he can do.

The cornerback is being counted on to be a big piece of the puzzle for the Lions. While he was speaking to the media, Sutton reiterated how excited he was to come to the team, and to be able to be put in a position where his experience can help. As he also said, he isn’t shying away from any expectations at all.

“I’m really excited for this opportunity. I’m so excited for this opportunity. Speaking from experience, things that have been my mode. To be able to put me in the situation where I can do this for this organization and be who I need to be for the guys and for this team. I’m head over heels excited about that. As much as it is a challenge, you really embrace that. It’s going to be fun. I’m not shying away from nothing of expectations here, or that’s needed from an individual, and we’ll be able to come together,” Sutton said.

Hearing this, it’s clear Sutton is just the type of player that the Lions need in order to help turn things around. As a veteran, he is a key piece to show the younger players the way. Clearly, he doesn’t plan on slacking at all even though he has just scored a new contract.

The excitement to get going in Detroit is strong for Sutton, and it sounds obvious he plans on continuing to lead by example.

Cameron Sutton’s Career Stats & Highlights

Given what he can do on the field, Lions fans should be just as excited about Sutton. He is still a very young player, being that he is just 27 and came into the league as a third-round pick out of Tennessee back in 2017.

In college, Sutton was productive for the Volunteers given he racked up 127 tackles and seven interceptions. He also had one touchdown and 30 passes defended to go with three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries while in school.

Coming to the NFL, things haven’t been different. Sutton has produced stats in the league as well, with 158 tackles, two sacks, seven interceptions and five forced fumbles since he burst on the scene with Pittsburgh.

Play

Cam Sutton || 2020-2021 Steelers Highlights ᴴᴰ Thanks for Watching! Don't forget to like, subscribe, and share! Thank you! Please request which player or video you'd like to see next in the comments below! —————————————————————————- Secondary Channel: youtube.com/channel/UCF_2UKu4TJl4jKUMA8PJp7w Instagram: instagram.com/_steelers_6/ Twitter :twitter.com/SNHighlights ————————————————————————— (All rights go to ESPN, Fox, CBS, Universal Music Group, the NFL, NBA, NCAA & it's broadcasters. I do… 2021-03-24T00:22:29Z

The Lions are building something that other good players see, appreciate and wish to be a part of. That’s very good news for their future.