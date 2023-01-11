Lions RB D’Andre Swift Describes Team’s Dramatic Culture Change

The Detroit Lions drafted D’Andre Swift back in 2020, so he had a front row seat to some frustration and drama with the organization early in his career.

Detroit replaced the 13-29-1 Matt Patricia, Swift’s first coach, in January 2021. Ever since then, it’s been full speed ahead for the franchise and the players.

So how has it happened so quickly? According to Swift who spoke with the media on Monday, January 9, there hasn’t been any type of magic potion. It hasn’t been about overhauling the roster. It’s been more about fine tuning the hard work and focus for the team.

Lions players meet with media on January 9 Watch Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift, tackle Penei Sewell, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, linebacker Alex Anzalone, and linebacker James Houston speak to the media on January 9, 2023. 0:00 – 2:27: RB D'Andre Swift 2:28 – 6:12: T Penei Sewell 6:13 – 10:16: WR Amon-Ra St. Brown 10:17 – 13:06: LB Alex Anzalone… 2023-01-09T22:19:01Z

“I feel like (the) culture is changing. Got the right guys in the building, not to say we didn’t, but it’s the way that we come in and work,” Swift told the media. “The mentality that we have, just looking to improve, get better on everything, laser focus from game one to last game, so just the way we work every single day. Just looking to get better and stuff like that.”

Another component, of course, is the head coach. As Swift said, Dan Campbell has so many tangibles and intangibles which endear him to players and makes him a success. First amongst them? His ability to be caring and loving to his players over everything else.

“It’s how Dan (Campbell) is every single day. That’s what you’re going to get from him. He’s caring, loving. Players coach. Wants to see everybody succeed. You want to play for that type of coach. You would lay it on the line, run through the wall for that type of coach,” Swift said.

Hard working, better focus and a loving coach that has managed to bring the team together. For Swift, it’s been as simple as those unique variables.

D’Andre Swift Fought Adversity, Already Hungry for 2023

Personally, Swift had a goal entering the season to rush for 1,000 yards and go for 1,00o yards receiving. Sadly, injuries held him back from accomplishing that statistical mission.

That certainly didn’t mean Swift was disappointed with what he was able to do. Given some of the adversity he faced right off the bat, though, he was still impressed with what he was able to do and how he was able to battle on the field with his teammates all year long.

“I started off first game, Eagles game (hurt), so it was kind of a long year playing through a high ankle sprain (and) separated shoulder. It was kind of rough, but just blessed to go out there and compete with them guys,” Swift said. “Special group here, just proud of everybody the way we finished and the way we fought adversity the whole year. I’m blessed to be able to do that.”

With that being said, Swift made no bones about his excitement for the 2023 season in order to try and get another shot at his goals. When asked about that, he provided a pretty straightforward answer.

“Can’t wait, can’t wait,” he said simply.

D’Andre Swift Enjoyed Resurgent Finish to Season

Even though Swift didn’t hit his milestones, he was still a key cog in the offense. Swift rushed for 542 yards and five touchdowns, and caught 48 passes for 389 yards and three scores.

Overall, having 931 all-purpose yards and eight touchdowns wasn’t a bad consolation prize for Swift and the Lions all things considered relative to his early injury problems.

It was Swift’s game in Week 17 which showed what he might be capable of when fully healthy in 2023. That day against Chicago, he went for 117 total yards and two touchdowns, and was a big reason the Lions were able to dominate Chicago 41-10.

Perhaps his biggest score of the day was his second one on second-and-nine in the third quarter. The ball was slung to Swift, and he put on some nice moves and got into the end zone for the 38-10 lead.

Early in the game, Swift ran the ball to the left side on first down and took the ball in to give Detroit a 14-10 lead in the game.

'23 on the calendar and 32 in the end zone!#CHIvsDET | 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/6tHlSUE5Kn — Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 1, 2023

Motivated by a hard-charging culture, Swift could remain a difference-maker in 2023.