Lions Defense Likely to Face Return of Top Quarterback During Week 7

The Detroit Lions are beginning their planning for Week 7 coming off the bye week, and while the team may have several big names coming back, the opposition could have one as well.

While the Dallas Cowboys have been forced to go without quarterback Dak Prescott, it’s sounding as if it won’t be much longer that is the case. Prescott could be slated to return to the team to face the Lions this week.

NFL Network analyst Mike Garafolo provided the update just ahead of the league’s new week, and at this point, it sounds as if the Lions could be forced to deal with Prescott on the field for this game.

Dak Prescott on whether he’ll be back this coming week for the #Cowboys against the #Lions: “Yeah, sure, that’s my plan.” — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 17, 2022

“Dak Prescott on whether he’ll be back this coming week for the Cowboys against the Lions: “Yeah, sure, that’s my plan.” Dak Prescott added he felt “great, fantastic” throwing pregame tonight,” Garafolo tweeted.

Cooper Rush, the former Central Michigan University quarterback, has filled in admirably for the Cowboys in the absence of Prescott, but it’s clear that a healthy starter would be big news for the team’s offense moving forward, especially against the Lions.

Detroit’s defense has been miserable this season, and up until the bye week, placed near the bottom of the NFL in several statistical categories. At this point, Dallas is 27th in total offense, so this could represent a get healthy opportunity for either team.

Prescott returning would be big news for Dallas. It would no doubt help the team in a big way, so it will be perhaps the most important injury case to watch this week for Detroit on the opposing side.

Prescott Has Dominating Career Stats vs. Lions

Another reason the Cowboys should want Prescott back for this matchup? He’s dominated the Lions thus far during his career statistically and with regards to wins.

Since he came into the league in 2016, Prescott is a perfect 3-0 against the Lions in three games. He’s passed for a stellar 911 yards and has put up eight touchdowns with no interceptions. He’s also rushed for 55 yards in spite of taking five sacks against Detroit. Prescott also has a gaudy 126.2 passer rating against the Lions.

Add it up, and it’s clear the Lions shouldn’t want to see Prescott on the field, even if that’s what they might be destined to get. He has yet to taste defeat against Detroit, and seems to grill them every time the sides do battle.

Lions vs. Cowboys Will Get ‘Big Game’ CBS Crew

It’s not often the Lions get the ‘A’ team in terms of broadcasters minus their Thanksgiving game, and while the team doesn’t have a primetime game on their 2022 schedule, Week 7 will have a big feel.

When the Lions head to Dallas, they will have the top crew from CBS calling their 1 p.m. EST tilt against the Cowboys. Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson will be heading to that game to call the action.

#Cowboys couldn’t pull out the win. Next up they face the #Lions. Jim, @tonyromo and I have that one.

Will Dak be back?? #NFL — Tracy Wolfson (@tracywolfson) October 17, 2022

“Cowboys couldn’t pull out the win. Next up they face the #Lions. Jim, Tony Romo and I have that one. Will Dak be back??,” Wolfson tweeted.

At this point, based on some early reports, it sure seems as if Prescott will be back for the Lions game, so it will add a little to the big game feel. Both teams need wins to stop the bleeding after losses in their last games out.

READ NEXT: C.J. Stroud Sends Message to Lions Fans About Future