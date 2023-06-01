Dan Campbell’s Response to Lions-DeAndre Hopkins Question Turns Heads

NFL rumors have linked the Detroit Lions with the soon-to-be 31-year-old wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins over the last week. Lions head coach Dan Campbell didn’t exactly dampen those rumors on June 1.

When asked about his team potentially being intrigued with adding Hopkins, Campbell declined to comment.

“I’m not going to comment on that one, but I like our receiver room,” Campbell told the media at OTA practices. “I think we have a good mix of different types of guys. I think it’s important, really in your skilled positions, between tight ends, backs and receivers, that you have a mix of different types of skillsets, and I feel like we have that.

“I just think we have a lot of guys that can do a lot of different things. The more versatility that you have, that opens up your packages personnel wise and packages wise.”

That’s high praise, but his decline to comment was hardly a dismissal that the Lions won’t pursue the 5-time All-Pro.

One of the receivers Campbell praised was second-year wideout Jameson Williams. The Lions will be without him for the first six games of 2023 because of gambling violation.

Hopkins, who turns 31 on June 6, is a potential early-season replacement for Williams because he is now a free agent. The Arizona Cardinals released Hopkins on May 26.

Shannon Sharpe Calls Lions ‘Natural Fit’ for DeAndre Hopkins

Because of Williams’ pending suspension, the Lions have become a popular potential landing spot for Hopkins in the media.

On May 29, Fox Sports’ Shannon Sharpe identified Detroit as “the most logical spot” for the 5-time Pro Bowl receiver.

“I know a team that has got a pretty good offense that played really well last year and has $24 million under the cap, and that’s the Detroit Lions,” Sharpe said on his show Undisputed. “Plus, Jameson Williams is going to miss the first six games of the season. So it seems like that’s the natural fit.

“I don’t see one of those teams [the Buffalo Bills or Kansas City Chiefs] making it happen. I think Detroit seems to me the most logical spot.”

But Sharpe isn’t alone. CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin and Sports Illustrated’s Matt Verderame have also mentioned the Lions as a possible spot for Hopkins.

Last season, Hopkins posted 64 receptions for 717 yards and 3 touchdowns in 9 games. He’s recorded 853 catches, more than 11,000 receiving yards and 71 touchdowns in his 10-year career.

All three of those analysts like the idea of Hopkins’ production in Detroit’s offense while Williams misses the first six weeks.

Why Hopkins Might Not Fit With Lions

It’s hard to argue that Hopkins wouldn’t elevate Detroit’s already dangerous offense. The risks with the 31-year-old are also much lower now because teams won’t have to give up compensation in a trade or take on his previously large contract to acquire him.

Still, Hopkins would come to Detroit with his question marks.

As Campbell explained, the Lions already have a great blend of pass-catchers. Although Hopkins could replace Williams on the field, he’s not the same type of receiver.

Entering his 11th season, Hopkins is a possession receiver. The last time he posted more than 14 yards per catch was 2017. Even in his prime, Hopkins was more of a possession receiver than a speedy big-play threat.

Another concern with the Lions adding Hopkins is the possible lack of playing time for Williams upon his return.

To begin the season, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Marvin Jones Jr. and Josh Reynolds are expected to be Detroit’s top wide receivers. Without Williams, the Lions could use more receiving depth, but once Williams returns, one of those wideouts is going to find it difficult earning playing time if Hopkins is on the roster.

The last thing the Lions want, even if they are competing for playoff seeding in the second half of the season, is to stunt Williams’ development due to a lack of playing time.

Perhaps that was Campbell’s overall point on June 1 — he didn’t comment about Hopkins because his addition would disrupt the team’s blend at receiver.

But Campbell notably didn’t say he wasn’t interested in Hopkins. That will leave some to wonder if he actually is.