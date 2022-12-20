Dan Campbell Gives Major Label to Underrated Lions Defender for Play

The Detroit Lions have been doing well this season to get plenty of contributions across their roster from youngsters, so some veteran players can get lost in the shuffle.

Dan Campbell wants to make sure that isn’t the case with a key member of the team’s linebacking core. Alex Anzalone has been one of the grittiest players on the defense, but gets overlooked at times by fans. Campbell took time out to highlight him for his work.

Speaking to the media on Monday, December 19, Campbell was quick to highlight Anzalone as one of the players that matters a great deal. He even went so far as to proclaim him the quarterback of the defense.

“He’s playing at a high level. He’s the quarterback of our defense. He’s versatile. He’s a really good athlete. He’s smart,” Campbell said to the media. “He knows exactly what (Aaron Glenn) is looking for. He knows the situations that come up. He gets everything in order. He’s another guy (who) is a big locker room guy. The guys love him, and they know he’d do anything for them. He’s playing at a high level and glad we got him.”

That’s a major complement for Anzalone given the number of solid players that play around him, both young and veteran alike.

It’s clear the coach understands and appreciates what Anzalone brings to the mix for the team. It’s nice to see him receiving some praise for what he is doing as he can be ignored by the fanbase.

Anzalone Enjoying Solid Season for Lions

If it seems as if Anzalone has come on strong this year, that is clearly the case in plenty of ways. He is flying to the ball and making plenty of clutch moves on the field for his team.

Statistically, Anzalone is having a career year in Detroit. Through Week 15, he has put up 105 tackles, 1.5 sacks and one interception.

In terms of his own play, it can be said that Anzalone has led the way for the Lions in a ton of senses. Arguably his best play this season was the interception he made on Thanksgiving Day against Buffalo.

Anzalone took the tipped pass and snuffed out a promising Bills drive to net his own offense some major momentum. It was another case of understanding the defense and being sound in the moment to make an impact play.

Anzalone has mattered a great deal to the Lions in a lot of ways this season, and it’s easy to see why Campbell values him so much statistically and otherwise.

Anzalone’s Career Stats & Highlights

Coming into the NFL as a third-round pick out of Florida in 2017, it didn’t take Anzalone long to make his presence felt with the Saints.

With his flowing locks and toughness, Anzalone put up solid stats with the New Orleans and had 123 tackles, four sacks, three forced fumbles, one interception and three passes defended in his career there.

If there’s been one red flag about Anzalone’s career, it’s been injuries. He suffered a shoulder injury in 2017 and then was placed on the IR in 2019 with a knee injury. Unfortunately, that happened again late in Anzalone’s 2021 campaign. With the Lions, Anzalone put up 78 tackles, one sack and one interception, high water marks in his career. This season, he has already shattered those marks.

Here’s a look at what he has done so far in his career.

After many weren’t sure about re-signing the player, the Lions seem to have gotten more than they bargained for from Anzalone in terms of toughness, leadership and statistics in 2022.