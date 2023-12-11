Lions’ Dan Campbell Blows Off Potential Missed Penalty Question After Bears Loss

Dan Campbell’s Detroit Lions didn’t play particularly well in the 28-13 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 14. But despite the 15-point loss, the officials made a call in the third quarter which greatly influenced the outcome.

In his postgame press conference, though, Campbell wanted no part of discussing the crucial play.

“I don’t want to answer that, I don’t,” Campbell told reporters. “I have no answer to that.”

With the game tied 13-13 and 1:36 remaining in the third quarter, Bears quarterback Justin Fields threw an incomplete pass while Lions linebacker Julian Okwara had the signal caller in his grasp.

The ball traveled roughly a couple yards, bouncing off the leg of Bears right tackle Darnell Wright. No eligible Bears receiver was within 10 yards of the attempt.

Yet, the officials didn’t call intentional grounding.

The incompletion came on third-and-13 at the Lions 38-yard line. Despite the long distance to gain a first down, the Bears elected to keep their offense on the field for fourth down because of where they were positioned on the field.

On fourth-and-13, Fields threw a 38-yard touchdown to D.J. Moore to give the Bears a lead they wouldn’t relinquish the rest of the afternoon.

Dan Campbell Has ‘No Answer’ to Non-Intentional Grounding Call

Despite not answering, Campbell clearly conveyed a disliking for no intentional grounding called on the near sack of Fields in the third quarter.

Referee Tra Blake announced after the play that the officiating crew didn’t call intentional grounding because “a hit on the quarterback affected the pass.”

However, The Detroit Free Press’ Dave Birkett wrote on December 10 that “intentional grounding is not a penalty when a quarterback is hit during his throwing motion and the hit affects the throw.”

On the play, Fields was clearly not in his throwing motion when Okwara made his initial contact with the quarterback. Fields began his throwing motion just as Okwara was about to record a sack.

If intentional grounding had been called, the Bears would have received a 10-yard penalty and a loss of down. In all likelihood, they would have punted on fourth-and-28 at the Lions 48-yard line.

Meaning, the touchdown on the next play wouldn’t have happened.

It’s important to note, though, that the Lions received plenty of chances after the potential missed call to overcome the officials’ decision not to call intentional grounding. The Bears shut out the Lions offense in the second half.

Also, on the 38-yard touchdown, Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson jumped offside, which likely encouraged Fields to take a deep shot down field.

Julian Okwara ‘Thought’ Officials Missed Intentional Grounding

Intentional grounding isn’t considered as subjective a penalty as pass interference. But clearly, it can be rather subjective given the multiple steps it takes for officials to rule a pass as intentional grounding.

Unlike their coach, Okwara answered questions about the non-intentional grounding call.

Okwara respected the officials’ decision but argued the play should have been a penalty.

“I mean, I thought it was (intentional grounding), but it’s up to the refs to make those calls, so we just got to keep playing,” Okwara told reporters, via Birkett. “Move on to the next play.”

Lions safety Kerby Joseph agreed that their team cannot allow the officials to be the ultimate decider in a game.

“You can’t rely on the refs to win the game,” Joseph said, via Birkett. “You can’t rely on the refs to make calls. If you put your trust in the refs, you’re going to lose. No matter what happened, we just got to do our job.”

On Detroit’s series after the fourth-down touchdown, Lions quarterback Jared Goff fumbled a snap. That set up the Bears at the Lions 29-yard line.

Chicago scored five plays later to increase its lead to 12 points. With the Lions offense unable to muster much of anything in the second half, the Bears cruised to a double-digit victory.