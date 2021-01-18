‘It’s Having Fun:’ Dan Campbell Shares Smart Football Approach [WATCH]

Dan Campbell is a mystery man to plenty Detroit Lions fans, and with news swirling that the coach is likely to be the next boss in Detroit, folks are likely scrambling to get a better idea of who they’re getting.

We’ve heard Campbell described in the words of former teammates, players and also executives. But what about the man himself? Beyond the football schemes and concepts on both sides of the ball, at the end of the day, football is a game, and games should be fun. That’s what Campbell said in an interview after he took over the Miami Dolphins and became a head coach for the first time.

I believe Dan Campbell is gonna re-energize this Lions team. Guys weren’t having fun the last few years and it showed in their effort on the field. I’m excited about this hire. pic.twitter.com/8CoeQx74QF — Chim Ritchels (@ChimRitchels) January 18, 2021

Campbell said:

“Road trips, I don’t care if you wear a suit. It doesn’t seem like much, those are little things that kind of make a difference. I didn’t like that when I was a player. I don’t like wearing a suit, I didn’t like wearing a tie. In practice, hey, if you get an interception and you run down there and you want to dance, I have no problem. As long as you get back to the huddle for the next play, give me your best dance. That’s what it’s about. It’s having fun in practice. You’re playing football. That’s why they all played in the first place, because when they were kids it was fun.”

Fun has been sorely missing in Detroit the last few seasons, so if Campbell can be more of a player’s coach and bring that element to the mix, it would be interesting to say the least in terms of the results he could get. Campbell played in the league within the last few decades, so he will have no problems relating to today’s players and understanding today’s game. That is likely only more true given his background in New Orleans. As a former player, he’ll also know what he liked and didn’t like as he points out, which could make him a better coach in the end.

Small tweaks to what the Lions expect on a daily basis in their building and out could go a long way toward getting buy in, and if Campbell can get players’ attention by giving a little bit early on, it’s possible he could reap the rewards with a culture change and eventually some winning.

Why Dan Campbell Could Become Genius Hire for Lions

If it seems like Campbell is the right man at the right time after hearing this philosophy, that could be the truth. Far too often under the previous staff, football felt like a serious business more than a game for the Lions, and that was reflected in some of the play on the field. As a result, the team grew to resent Matt Patricia and their coaching staff for their methods and potential attitude and negativity. It was only natural that the Lions would try and go in the opposite direction with their next hire.

Campbell is all about positivity and having fun within teaching, and that mindset could go a long way for the Lions. They seemed too buttoned up and serious during the Patricia years, which made them prone to mistakes and misfortune on the field. Campbell coming in and giving the team something different could be a big benefit that allows the players to breathe a bit and reach their full potential.

What Dan Campbell Must Do to Have Success With Lions

If there’s one thing that could help Campbell in a big way, it’s the ability to relate to players and communicate with them. Campbell will have to hire a solid staff with a good teaching and coordinating background, but first and foremost, he will have to connect with the players and let them know he is in their corner. If Campbell can achieve that, it’s likely he can get the Lions to buy into what he is promoting from day one on the job.

Half of the battle in Detroit will be getting players, coaches and a staff to all pull in the same direction. If Campbell is indeed all about being serious while also having some fun and giving a little rope to the players, it could be a big in terms of getting the Lions where they need to be.

