Lions Could Be Eying Former Player as Head Coach: Report

The Detroit Lions are still pushing through the interview process this week, but things could be narrowing a bit for the team as they push into their second full week of interviews.

Detroit has been connected with Robert Saleh from nearly the beginning of the search, but it’s possible that they could be leaning in an entirely different direction. According to Mike Fisher of CowboysSI.com, there are some elements in the building that favor the Lions hiring Dan Campbell from the New Orleans Saints as head coach, even as they had “fallen in love” with Saleh.

#Lions rumors had them falling in love with #49ers DC Robert Saleh as HC. But source tells me there is influence in their building that favors Dan Campbell, the former #Cowboys TE now a top #Saints assistant. pic.twitter.com/fbjX4FE0fU — fishsports (@fishsports) January 12, 2021

Campbell has been the assistant head coach and tight ends coach for the Saints for the last five years, and his star hasn’t grown as a coaching candidate in that time. Detroit liked him enough to put him on the list and talk to him this week, and it will be interesting to see if he is indeed a finalist. Campbell also has a potential connection to Ed Dodds, one of Detroit’s general manager candidates.

There’s been no indication when Detroit’s search may wrap up, so there could be more names to surface in the coming days. Even such, Campbell could be a strong contender for the job if this report is correct.

Dan Campbell’s Career Stats

Campbell, from Texas A&M, started his career as a player with the New York Giants as a third-round pick in 1999, where he stayed until 2002. From 2003-2005, he joined the Dallas Cowboys, before signing with the Detroit Lions in 2006, where he stayed until 2008. Campbell finished his career in New Orleans in 2009, and helped the Saints win Super Bowl XLIV. Following that, he retired and joined the Miami Dolphins as a coaching intern in 2010. He was the team’s tight end coach from 2011-2015, and took over as the interim coach for the Dolphins after the firing of Joe Philbin. He led the team to a respectable 5-7 record after taking over a bad situation. In 2016, he joined New Orleans where he’s worked with Sean Payton since.

As a player, Campbell was solid, hauling in 91 passes for 934 yards and 11 touchdowns in his career. He was with the Lions in 2008, so he would know all about the situation he was walking into if he became the team’s head coach.

Lions Coaching Search Update

Detroit has seen their search start out early on in interesting fashion, and names like Eric Bieniemy, Arthur Smith, Robert Saleh, Marvin Lewis and Dan Campbell are a solid start for the team in terms of getting folks in the mix. Out of the bunch, Lewis and Campbell are the only one with previous head coaching experience from their time in Cincinnati and Miami respectively. The Lions will talk to Todd Bowles this week as well, and he has experience from coaching in New York.

Saleh has been seen as a potential leader in the clubhouse for the Lions for some time, but there are conflicting reports on how well he interviewed with the team, and now, he might be the favorite for a job in New York. Regardless, the team is clearly going to keep an open mind for their next boss as this comprehensive search shows. It’s possible a college coach like Pat Fitzgerald could enter the mix, but Fitzgerald has not met with NFL teams or accepted interviews at this point according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Detroit’s search could be narrowing a bit, and Campbell could soon be a name to watch for the job.

