Dan Campbell Praised After Emotional Presser: ‘It Shows How Much He Cares’

Dan Campbell was clearly frustrated after the Detroit Lions dropped another close game to fall to 0-5 on the 2021 season, and some of that frustration spilled over to the podium after the game.

Following Detroit’s 19-17 defeat to the Minnesota Vikings, Campbell bared his soul in a way not many NFL coaches do. He spoke passionately about wanting to win in order to see his players happy, and shed a few tears on the podium while doing so after the game.

Not surprisingly, the internet community has responded to the scene after the game in a big way. Perhaps the best reaction came from outspoken football personality Emmanuel Acho. As Acho said, even though others might disagree, he loved Campbell shedding a few tears because it shows how much he cares.

Maybe I’m in the minority, but I love seeing #Lions head coach, Dan Campbell cry after his teams close loss. It shows how much he cares. Bravo, D.C 👏🏾👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/AjuoWSkZkT — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) October 10, 2021

Barstool Sports personality Big Cat, who’s been a fan of Campbell from the beginning, seemed to appreciate Campbell’s authentic tears as well.

I love that Dan Campbell cried for his team. Such a Football Guy. pic.twitter.com/CIcs9Li8bL — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) October 10, 2021

As others said, they are simply rooting for Campbell because of the fact that he showed emotion in a very genuine way after a game.

Real talk: I love Dan Campbell. I'm rooting very hard for him to succeed. pic.twitter.com/JrN20mtTJ7 — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) October 10, 2021

Clearly, public sentiment was very much behind Campbell following the loss, and it feels like the Lions are perhaps taking on a lovable loser label after having so many heart wrenching losses early this season. Folks who are paying attention see the genuine connection Campbell has with his roster and his new city.

Campbell Showed Emotion After Detroit’s Loss

After the game, Campbell was emotional when speaking to the media, shedding a few tears. As captured by Fox 2 Sports on Twitter, the coach who so often wears his heart on his sleeve was bearing his soul once more, this time with some tears.

An emotional Dan Campbell after another heartbreaking #Lions loss: pic.twitter.com/sbJfEs7NhE — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) October 10, 2021

“When you see your players give all that hey have and you lose that way, it’s tough. You don’y want that for them. But we’ll be better for it. There again, credit Minnesota but we made the one mistake that cost us. So, ultimately, we didn’t do enough to win. And I love the fight they have in them, and I love their grit.”

Lions fans will appreciate this sentiment and emotion from their coach. Truthfully, he gets it and shows as much excitement and disappointment as the average fan.

Why Campbell’s Emotion Can Be a Good Thing

The Lions have had a losing track record for decades, but as part of that, one thing they may have never had is a coach who cares enough to let losing bother him like this. The Lions have had robotic personalities through the years that spit out platitudes after defeats play out, but Campbell clearly isn’t wired like that. It’s obvious that the coach wants to win in a bad way and is motivated to find wins any way possible for the franchise and the city.

That kind of mindset has been sorely lacking in town for a long time, especially with regards to the football team. The Lions might have a coach in Campbell that understands the frustration and burns to reverse it. That can be important when trying to establish a winning culture with a new team.

Though tears aren’t common for coaches after games, it’s obvious the situation with Campbell is very different.

