Lions’ Dan Campbell Speaks Out on 7-Sack Performance Against Falcons

After two games, the Detroit Lions had just 1 sack this season.

But in Week 3 against the Atlanta Falcons, the Lions had 2 sacks in the first quarter alone. It was the beginning of what would be a Lions sack fest, as Detroit finished the matchup with 7 sacks.

The Lions rode their sack-hungry defense to a 20-6 victory against the Falcons.

Following the win that improved the Lions to 2-1 this season, head coach Dan Campbell raved about his defense and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

“Our defense was outstanding,” Campbell said. “AG did a hell of a job.

“We wanted to find a way to generate a little more pressure, and we did that with a couple things that we did. But also, guys really showed up. They really won their one-on-ones, a lot of guys, and we fought on the back end. We really did.”