Lions’ Dan Campbell Fires Strong Message to Doubters: ‘Stay Off’

Dan Campbell of the Detroit Lions almost always has enthusiasm. But it reached another level after the team defeated the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC wild-card round, 24-23.

Through a text message with Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the coach expressed his excitement about winning Detroit’s first playoff game in 32 years. But he was also just as eager to deliver a message to the team’s naysayers.

“I’m just so proud of the coaching staff and these players for rewarding Detroit with a home playoff win,” Campbell texted to Breer. “Our fans took it to another level today, and it helped us win! To those fans who have kept the faith, you deserve this! To the doubters, stay off our train—it’s too late for you!”

The Lions will play on divisional weekend for the first time since January 1992. They will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21.