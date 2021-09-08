Dan Campbell ‘Looking for Rowdy House’ From Lions Fans Week 1

It’s been a few years since Detroit Lions fans have been able to pack Ford Field for a regular season game, but the time is finally coming for that to happen again this weekend against the San Francisco 49ers in the home opener.

For Lions head coach Dan Campbell, this moment has been a long time coming. The first-year boss has likely long been excited for his first home game, and it’s clear listening to the excitable coach that he perhaps a bit extra amped-up for this particular matchup given where it will take place.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

Speaking with the media on Wednesday, September 8 in an interview posted to DetroitLions.com, Campbell was asked what message he would send to Lions fans about Week 1, and as he said, he wants to see them sustain the energy throughout the game so that it makes life difficult on the opposition all day long.

“I would say the message is your energy feeds our energy. I really believe that,” Campbell explained. “Last year there was so much of an emphasis on creating your own energy because you had to. To know that you’re going to be back in front of your home fans that are eager, they’re anxious, they’re ready to go gives you that much more of a little bit of a boost. I think it can play a factor for our guys on third down, I do. I think there is such a thing as a home field advantage man, when you can’t hear out there and you can’t communicate properly, I think mistakes get made for your opponent.”

More directly, Campbell wants Lions fans to bring the noise consistently and understand that the team is working on doing everything in their power to make sure they have a reason to sustain the excitement all day long.

“I’m looking for a rowdy house. I expect them to be loud, and I expect us to give them something to be loud about. That’s the plan,” Campbell told the media.

When Ford Field is on and the Lions match the intensity, it can be a very difficult environment in which to play. Campbell likely knows this having played with the team before and also coached indoors with the New Orleans Saints. For that reason, he’s smart to set the ground rules for the fans to be rowdy before the game begins.

Lions vs. 49ers Week 1 Primer

The Lions start off their 2021 campaign at home against the 49ers looking to improve on last season’s dismal 5-11 finish. Interestingly enough, San Francisco finished the 2020 season in bad form as well going 6-10. To this end, it’s going to be a chance at redemption for both rosters as they get set to attack a new season on the field. Detroit has seen some major changes with Jared Goff taking over as quarterback, a changed wideout room as well as a brand new defensive approach under Aaron Glenn. Seeing how the defensive line fares as well as a young secondary will be key right off the bat. Whether the Lions get Jimmy Garoppolo or Trey Lance will be interesting to monitor as well, as it could change the game plan a bit for Dan Campbell’s team.

Regardless, one of the more interesting variables in this game revolves around the road crowd. If the Detroit fans are revved-up like Campbell wants, it could make life difficult on the 49ers, and pave the potential path toward an unlikely Week 1 upset on the field.

Breaking Down Lions 2021 Home Schedule

Detroit wastes no time coming out of the gate with the tough games, as the San Francisco game is far from the only challenge they will face at Ford Field early. A September battle against Baltimore will also prove tough, but the schedule lightens up a bit and the Lions will play the Bengals and Eagles, then get the Bears, Vikings and Cardinals before finishing with Green Bay. As a whole, it looks as if the more difficult games will come on the road, given Detroit will play the likes of the Rams, Browns, Steelers, Seahawks and Broncos in addition to their usual NFC North foes.

Even though the schedule looks tough as a whole, it’s clear the Lions can give their fans something to cheer about more often than not at Ford Field this year. As this press conference shows, Campbell is clearly more than ready to go, which should provide fans more than enough motivation to show their excitement when the time comes this weekend.

READ NEXT: Projecting Statistical Leaders, Team Awards for Lions’ 2021 Season