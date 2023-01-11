Dan Campbell Earns High Grade as Lions Coach for Very Significant Reason

The Detroit Lions have one of the best young leaders in the NFL in Dan Campbell, and during the 2022-23 season, that proved to be the case in a big way.

Campbell presided over a team that had struggled historically and seems to have them on an upward trend for the future thanks to his passion and attention to detail. As a result, Campbell himself is receiving some new love for his work.

Recently, the 33rd Team and analyst Barry Wilner graded the performance of every head coach in the league during the regular season. Campbell received an A- from Wilner, and even though that the coach had a few notable issues, the analyst seemed to love his work overall.

That’s especially considering Campbell never plays not to lose, an attitude which should be admired according to Wilner.

“Detroit still needs to be better on defense and to find some consistency from week to week. But Campbell, who guided the Lions to their first winning season since 2017, never plays not to lose, and you have to love that attitude,” Wilner wrote in the piece.

Campbell’s aggressive mindset has burned him a few times, but more often than not, it helps the Lions put away games. It did late in Week 18, when Detroit elected to go for a critical fourth-and-one when a field goal could have extended the lead to seven points.

Campbell doesn’t coach scared, and sticks to his guns. He also owns up to mistakes when they are made, and overall, does a great job leading the team.

A winning season this year, against all odds, certainly is deserving of one of the highest coaching grades in the NFL.

Assessing Campbell’s First 2 Seasons With Lions

When he came to Detroit, Campbell promised he would deliver a team build on toughness and tenacity, and he has live up to his promise bit by bit.

The Lions were one of the toughest teams in the league during the 2021 season, even if it did not translate into immediate wins. Detroit was in nearly every game that was played. They managed to do this in spite of multiple injuries as well as illness outbreaks late in the season. The Lions beat Minnesota and Arizona, a pair of teams that were in playoff race as well as tying Pittsburgh, a team that ended up in the AFC postseason. In the end, it was an obvious testament to the toughness Campbell preached about on his first day.

This season, Campbell did one better. After a 1-6 start left the Lions reeling, the coach made some tough calls in firing defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant. That sparked the defense down the stretch. Campbell’s steady hand guided the Lions to a 9-8 finish, and an 8-2 mark over the final 10 games to finish with a winning record.

Defensively, there is still much to work out with the roster in terms of improvements and depth, but Campbell has done a decent job to manage things. He remains an aggressive coach on fourth-down, and looks to be an innovator in terms of decision making in those moments. Campbell also rolled the dice appropriately with a multitude of fake punts and onside kicks both years, showing his vigorous side.

Overall, it’s been a solid start for Campbell as it relates to laying a foundation. Now, he will have to start building the house along with general manager Brad Holmes.

Campbell Deserved High Grade for Lions

To see Campbell getting the love as he is in this piece makes perfect sense, because he’s earned it in a big way with what he and the Lions have done on the field.

During this season, Campbell struck the right chord with the Lions consistently, whether it was going on fourth down or dialing up a perfectly executed fake punt. The players seem to love the guts he coaches with, and delight in going to battle for him.

Another hidden advantage Campbell has? Quality coaching. The Lions have found a way to find elite coordinators in Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn. Additionally, their position coaches have done well to develop key spots. Wideout coach Antwaan Randle El has multiple studs, Todd Wash has led the defensive line confidently and Hank Fraley remains a stud offensive line coach. Duce Staley has done well with running backs, too.

Within his analysis, Wilner is spot on to give Campbell an A- grade. It feels like that is the perfect mark for the coach all things considered, and shows a positive trajectory for the future.