Former NFL Lineman Makes Bold Prediction About Dan Campbell’s Future

The Detroit Lions continue to sputter as the 2022 season spirals out of control, and at 1-6, the team has the worst record in the league.

Such a situation would not immediately lend anyone to have confidence in the head coach of said team, and that’s starting to become the case for some within the national media.

While Dan Campbell has largely gotten a free pass in spite of Detroit’s trouble this year, that’s starting to end a bit in the court of public opinion. Former NFL offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz doesn’t think Campbell will be sticking around in Detroit much longer as a result of his problems.

After a frustrating 31-27 loss to the Miami Dolphins, Schwartz tweeted that he isn’t sure that Campbell will be able to stay in the job much longer with the team as head coach.

I don’t know how Dan Campbell stays in this job much longer. — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) October 30, 2022

In the comments, some begin to press Schwartz about the fact that Campbell isn’t working with much talent. Schwartz, though, pushed back on that a bit by saying Campbell’s record remains awful and he might not be the guy to lead the team through things.

He’s 4-19-1 since the start of 2021. I understand it’s a rebuild but is he the guy to lead the team through that? — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) October 30, 2022

Clearly, Schwartz isn’t a believer in Campbell at all, nor his program. The Lions have had the same struggle in close games in the last few years, and have not found a way to win consistently at all. To that end, he thinks it may be time for him to go soon.

Whether that happens or not remains to be seen, but that seems to be Schwartz’s take on the matter.

Campbell Not Likely on Hot Seat

In spite of Schwartz’s take, don’t bet on Campbell going anywhere given the situation he’s dealing with in Detroit.

Even if the Lions bottom out this season, it doesn’t seem very likely that Campbell will be on the hot seat or moving on. The reason? He’s got the faith of ownership, and essentially just started the job.

For better or worse, Lions owner Sheila Ford has thrown her support behind Campbell as well as general manager Brad Holmes. Speaking to the media in impromptu fashion on October 26, Ford explained that she has faith within what the Detroit brass are doing, and she is going to remain committed to the team’s plan for their rebuild.

Add it all up, and it’s not likely that Campbell will be going anywhere. He will likely have to take a look at evaluating his coordinators and position coaches at the end of the season, especially Aaron Glenn and Aubrey Pleasant. Players may also end up taking the fall in terms of the struggle on the field.

Campbell, however, will likely get more time as the head coach. That’s going to happen no matter how in jeopardy many in the media seem to think he is at this point in time.

Campbell Not Giving up Working Hard for Lions

If anyone was looking for panic out of the coach or a rash reaction, they didn’t get one at all at the conclusion of the game.

Speaking after the game on Sunday, October 30 to the media, Campbell said that he believes the team remains on the right track, so the only thing to do is keep fighting.

"I know how close we are" pic.twitter.com/Mktkx3BlSs — Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 30, 2022

“As frustrating as it is, I know how close we are. Because we are still talking about one play. The hard thing is to keep doing your job and stay in the thick of the storm. The easy thing is to go down below and get under the blanket and eat all the food. The guys who are going to stay on the deck and just continue to do their part because they know the sun’s coming, those are the guys we’re looking for. That’s how I choose to think of this. The only way to clean up everything is to go back to work. That’s all I know,” Campbell said.

Once again, Campbell is touting the merits of hard work for the Lions, and thinks the team need only stay closer instead of get splintered, because better days are on the horizon. Without some victories, though, it becomes hard for that mantra to be established. Perhaps not by the players, but certainly by the fans.

It doesn’t seem as if he is likely to be on the hot seat no matter the drum beat of some outside the building.